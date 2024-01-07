GAZA LIVE BLOG: Deadly Strikes on Deir Al-Balah, Khan Yunis | Protests in Israel | Blinken Continues ME Tour | Resistance Continues – DAY 93

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

On the 93rd day of the Israeli war on Gaza, the Israeli military continued to bombard all regions in the Strip, though focused mostly on Deir Al-Balah and Khan Yunis. The Palestinian Resistance continues to battle advancing Israeli troops, in northern Gaza – mostly in Daraj and Tuffah neighborhoods – as well as central Gaza and Khan Yunis in the south. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 22,835 Palestinians have been killed, and 58,316 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. . Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

LATEST UPDATES

Sunday, January 7, 3:20 pm

AL-JAZEERA: Six missiles were fired towards the Israeli radar site in the occupied Shebaa Farms in southern Lebanon.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli drones bombed the vicinity of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah.

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted the Israeli Al-Manara site with missiles.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We bombed enemy vehicles and soldiers in Al-Maghazi camp.

REPORTERS WITHOUT BORDERS: Israel bears responsibility for targeting the press in Gaza.

Sunday, January 7, 2:30 pm

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 22,835 Palestinians have been killed, and 58,316 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Sunday, January 7, 1:50 pm

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: Israeli occupation committed 12 massacres in the Gaza Strip within 24 hours, resulting in the death of 113 and the injury of 250 others.

INTERNATIONAL FEDERATION OF JOURNALISTS: What is happening to journalists in Gaza is deliberate targeting.

HAMAS: Israel’s targeting of journalists is a war crime.

Sunday, January 7, 12:50 pm

GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE: The number of journalists killed by Israel since October 7 has risen to 109.

AL-JAZEERA: Hamza al-Dahdouh, the son of Al-Jazeera correspondent Wael al-Dahoudh, was killed along with another journalist, Mustafa Thuraya, in an Israeli bombing that targeted the journalists’ car, west of Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza.

Sunday, January 7, 11:30 am

AL-JAZEERA (quoting Iranian Revolutionary Guard): Iraj Masjedi, advisor to the commander of the Quds Force in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, said that the resistance in Gaza will have anti-aircraft guns in the future to confront Israeli raids.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli raids targeted the Labouneh area in southern Lebanon.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We bombed Nahal Oz, Sufa, and Holit with simultaneous missile salvos.

GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: There are more than 8,000 missing people in the Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: 50 Palestinians – including 12 children – were killed in continuous Israeli bombing on Khan Yunis since midnight.

ISLAMIC RESISTANCE IN IRAQ: We targeted the Qasrak base of the American forces in Al-Hasakah, northeastern Syria, with a drone.

Sunday, January 7, 10:00 am

BEN-GVIR (to Israeli radio): I support encouraging voluntary migration from Gaza and we must do so.

WALLA: Three Ministers will not participate in today’s government meeting, due to the attack on army chief of staff Herzi Halevi.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We destroyed an Israeli troop carrier with an “Al-Yassin 105” shell in the Al-Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip.

WASHINGTON POST (quoting US intelligence assessment): Israel’s success in a war against Hezbollah amid the ongoing fighting in Gaza will be difficult.

AXIOS: The Qatari Prime Minister informed the families of detainees that the killing of Al-Arouri hindered reaching an agreement.

AL-JAZEERA:

20 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli bombing on Al-Fallujah in the Jabaliya camp in the northern Gaza Strip last night. 40 Palestinians were killed in the Israeli bombing that targeted cities and camps in the central and southern Gaza Strip since Saturday evening.

Sunday, January 7, 09:00 am

ISRAELI POLICE: An Israeli soldier was killed in the clashes that took place in Jenin at dawn on Sunday.

AL-JAZEERA: A Jewish settler was killed in a shooting attack on his car between Ramallah and Nablus.

Sunday, January 7, 08:00 am

ISRAELI ARMY: 4 soldiers were injured, including two seriously, as a result of the detonation of an explosive device that targeted them in Jenin in the West Bank.

Sunday, January 7, 07:00 am

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Six young Palestinian men – including four brothers – were killed in the bombing of an Israeli march at the entrance to the city of Jenin in the northern West Bank.

Sunday, January 7, 06:00 am

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A number of injured people, including children, arrived at Abu Youssef Al-Najjar Hospital following an Israeli bombing that targeted a house for the Al-Ajez family in the Al-Zuhur neighborhood, north of the city of Rafah,

Sunday, January 7, 03:20 am

AL-JAZEERA: Casualties in an Israeli artillery shelling that targeted a house in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

(The Palestine Chronicle)