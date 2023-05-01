Israel’s Ben-Gvir to Ease Conditions to Acquire Firearms Licenses

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said on Sunday that conditions to obtain firearm licenses should be loosened, Israeli media reported.

According to The Jerusalem Post, the new regulations, proposed by Ben-Gvir, will be “brought before the Knesset National Security Committee for approval”.

“There is no reason why armor and combat engineering fighters, who are part of the IDF’s frontline force on the battlefield, should not be allowed to carry weapons,” Ben-Gvir was quoted by The Jerusalem Posta as saying.

“In many terrorist attacks that have taken place in recent months, we have seen how important and critical the reaction is of citizens who carry weapons,” Ben-Gvir reportedly added.

In February, Ben-Gvir promised to push through a significant increase in firearm licenses in the wake of an attack that killed seven settlers in an illegal Jewish settlement in Jerusalem.

(The Palestine Chronicle)