Scores Killed, Including Children – Extermination in North Gaza Continues

Some residents are still unaccounted for and remain trapped under the rubble, with no means to evacuate them.

41 people, including 13 children, were killed and others were injured on Sunday in Israeli airstrikes targeting two homes in Gaza City and a residence for displaced people in Jabaliya al-Balad, in northern Gaza.

Al-Jazeera reported that Israeli occupation forces struck a densely populated house where members of the Alloush family and other displaced individuals were staying in Jabaliya al-Balad.

Eyewitnesses reported that the airstrike led to the complete destruction of the house, with civilians recovering 32 bodies, including 13 children, while numerous people sustained injuries.

Ismail Al-Thawabta, Director General of the Government Media Office in Gaza, told Al-Jazeera that northern hospitals are no longer operational due to ongoing strikes.

https://twitter.com/PalestineChron/status/1855536525024354677

He accused Israeli forces of targeting civilians and civil defense teams, asserting that the Palestinian population is facing ethnic cleansing amid global inaction.

In another incident, Gaza’s Civil Defense reported that an Israeli airstrike hit a residence near the Al-Maghribi intersection in Gaza City’s Al-Sabra neighborhood, killing five people and injuring others.

Another strike targeted the Tal al-Hawa neighborhood southwest of the city, and Israeli ground forces fired on the southern outskirts of Gaza City’s Zeitoun neighborhood.

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz has reported that Israel’s military activities amount to ethnic cleansing in Gaza’s northern region.

“The Israeli military is conducting an ethnic cleansing operation in the northern Gaza Strip,” the Israeli daily reported.

“The few Palestinians remaining in the area are being forcibly evacuated, homes and infrastructure have been destroyed, and wide roads in the area are being built and completing the separation of the communities in the northern Strip from the center of Gaza City,” it added.

Grieving Palestinians mourn their victims following the horrific Israeli massacre this morning in Jabalia. pic.twitter.com/PVTkXam78o — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) November 10, 2024

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 43,552 Palestinians have been killed, and 102,765 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, AJA)