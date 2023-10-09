Top Ranking Israeli Military Officials Killed in ‘Al-Aqsa Flood’ So Far

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli military has announced the death of the deputy commander of the 300th Infantry Brigades during the “thwarting of an infiltration from Lebanon” on Monday.

But the top Israeli officer is not the only high-ranking Israeli official to be killed in the fighting.

Hundreds of officers and soldiers have been killed, wounded or are missing.

Many have been captured by Palestinian fighters.

So far, the Israeli military has named 85 soldiers and 37 police officers killed in the Al-Aqsa Flood operation.

The number is expected to increase in the coming hours and days.

They include:

Col. Jonathan Steinberg, commander of Nahal Brigade.

Col. Roi Levy, commander of ‘Ghost’ Unit.

IDF Lt. Col. Sahar Machluf, the commander of the 481st Signal Battalion, from Modiin. (IDF)

IDF 2nd Lt. Adar Ben Simon, a commander in the Home Front Command, from Neve Ziv. (IDF)

IDF Staff Sgt. Ofir Tzioni, a commander in the Home Front Command, from Yoqneam Illit. (IDF)

IDF Cpt. Yotam Ben Best, a commander in the Multidimensional Unit, from Bat Hefer. (IDF)

Lt. Col. Yonatan Tzur, the commander of the Nahal Reconnaissance Battalion, from Kedumim.

Lt. Col. Eli Ginsburg, a Shayetet 13 officer, from Dovrat.

Maj. Chen Buchris, the deputy commander of Maglan, from Ashdod.

Maj. Ariel Ben Moshe, a Sayeret Matkal commander.

Maj. Roi Chapel, a Nahal commander, from Zichron Yaakov.

Cpt. Adir Ovadi, a commander in the Home Front Command, from Modiin.

Cpt. Yotam Ben Bassat, a commander in the Multidomain Unit, from Bat Hefer.

Cpt. (res) Roi Nagri, a Lotar unit commander, from Tel Aviv.

Lt. Or Moses, a commander in the Home Front Command, from Ashdod.

Lt. Yiftah Yaabetz, a commander in Maglan, from Ramat Hasharon.

Lt. Or Yosef Ran, a commander in Duvdevan, from Itamar.

Lt. Itay Cohen, a Yahalom commander, from Rehovot.

Lt. Alina Pravosudova, a Home Front Command officer, from Haifa.

Lt. Eden Nimri, a commander in the Artillery Corps’ drone unit.

2nd Lt. Adar Ben Simon, a commander in the Home Front Command, from Neve Ziv.

2nd Lt. Yanai Kaminka, a commander in the Home Front Command, from Tzur Hadassah.

Staff Sgt. Ofir Tzioni, a commander in the Home Front Command, from Yokne’am Illit.

