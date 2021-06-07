Zionist Rabbis: New Israeli Government Must Be Blocked by any Means Necessary

Zionist rabbis in Israel have called for the proposed government to be blocked by any means necessary. According to a leaflet being circulated, the rabbis claim that the coalition government formed by Yesh Atid party leader Yair Lapid last week, “completely contradicts the will of the people which has been decisively expressed in the last election.” The rabbis in question are led by Haim Drukman.

“We cannot give in to a reality in which a government is being formed in Israel to target the very basic issues of religious and state affairs, which have been prioritized by all Israeli governments starting from the establishment of the State of Israel until today,” they said.

Leading religious-Zionist rabbis call on public to do 'everything' to thwart new government https://t.co/1PDo80ksvL — Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) June 6, 2021

“There is no doubt that this government will harm security affairs as well, which is at the core of our existence, by relying on supporters of terrorism, and there will be ministers who will call on the International Criminal Court in The Hague to investigate the involvement of Israeli army officers in war crimes. Therefore, we would do anything to prevent such a government from being formed.” It is not too late to do that, they added. “It is definitely still possible.”

The coalition includes the United Arab List led by Mansour Abbas. If the coalition goes ahead, it will be the first time that Palestinian citizens of Israel have a government role.

The rabbis’ move has been made at a time when the head of the Shin Bet internal security agency, Nadav Argaman, has warned of the possibility of a political assassination due to the incitement that is being seen, especially on social media.

In an unusual move, the agency has appointed security guards to watch over Yamina party leader Naftali Bennett, who will head the coalition government for the first half of its term, before handing it over to Lapid.

“There is no incitement here,” claimed Drukman. “Incitement exists only in the imagination of those who say it. Everything possible can be done in a democratic way in order to prevent the formation of this government.”

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)