Today’s Weapons – Resistance Roundup – Day 293

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

These are the types of weapons that Palestinian Resistance groups used in their operations against Israeli forces in various parts of the Gaza Strip:

Heavy mortar shells

Standard mortar shells

Ghoul sniper rifles

Shuath explosive devices

Al-Yassin 105

Thaqib-penetrating explosive device

The outcome of the operations was the killing and wounding of Israeli soldiers, mostly in the Khan Yunis and Rafah areas.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam Brigades fighters, in coordination with Saraya Al-Quds fighters, bombarded an enemy position near Al-Zalal Mosque, east of Khan Younis city, with heavy mortar shells.

“Al-Qassam fighters sniped a Zionist soldier with a Ghoul rifle in the Al-Zana area, east of Khan Younis city in the southern Gaza Strip.

“Al-Qassam Brigades fighters, in coordination with Saraya Al-Quds fighters, bombarded an enemy position near Al-Zalal Mosque, east of Khan Younis city, with heavy mortar shells.

In this video, Al-Qassam fighters are seen targeting Israeli military vehicles in the city of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/ZoDppcqZXh — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) July 25, 2024

“Upon their return from their combat mission… Al-Qassam fighters reported luring two Zionist forces into two tunnels and detonating them on the members of the forces inside, resulting in multiple deaths and injuries in Yabna camp, in the city of Rafah, southern Gaza Strip.

“Al-Qassam Brigades destroy a Zionist Merkava tank with a Shuath explosive in the Sheikh Nasser area of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, resulting in it being set on fire and a helicopter landing for evacuation.

“Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist Merkava tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell in the Sheikh Nasser area in the city of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip.

“Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist D9 bulldozer with an Al-Yassin 105 shell. A helicopter landed to evacuate its crew, in the Al-Salam neighborhood near the eastern cemetery in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“We shot down a Zionist quad-copter drone and took control of it while it was carrying out intelligence missions in the skies of the city of Rafah.

“We bombarded with standard mortar shells a gathering of enemy Zionist soldiers and vehicles at the axis of advance northeast of Khan Younis. Our fighters observed a helicopter landing with the intensive firing of smoke shells at the targeted location to evacuate the wounded.

“Our fighters, in coordination with the fighters of the Al-Qassam Brigades, targeted a Zionist Merkava tank with a Thaqib-penetrating explosive device and an Al-Yassin 105 shell, in the vicinity of the Sheikh Nasser area, east of Khan Younis.”

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 10:20 on Wednesday, 24-07-2024, targeted the espionage equipment at the Birkat Risha site with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly, leading to its destruction.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance in the air defense units launched anti-aircraft missiles at the enemy’s warplanes inside Lebanese airspace in the southern region, forcing them to retreat and withdraw behind the Lebanese borders with occupied Palestine.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 12:30 am on Thursday, 25-07-2024, targeted the Hanita site with artillery shells, hitting it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a building used by Israeli enemy soldiers in the Manara settlement with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted buildings used by Israeli enemy soldiers in the Shtula settlement with appropriate weapons, hitting them directly.

Hezbollah air defense missiles reportedly exploded in the vicinity of an Israeli warplane moments ago, forcing it to retreat to Israel. pic.twitter.com/D76ImauvbX — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) July 25, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted Zionist soldiers deployed in the Adather forest with rocket weapons, achieving a direct hit.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance at 05:10 PM on Thursday, 25-07-2024, targeted the Ramtha site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with rocket weapons, hitting it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Thursday 25-07-2024, launched an aerial attack with a squadron of drones targeting on the artillery position of the 411th Battalion in Neve Ziv of the 288th Fire Brigade, targeting the positioning and barracks of its officers and soldiers, hit its targets accurately and resulting in confirmed casualties.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 06:05 PM on Thursday, 25-07-2024, targeted a deployment of enemy Israeli soldiers at the Baram forest with rocket weapons, hitting it directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance in the air defense units launched anti-aircraft missiles at enemy warplanes in Lebanese airspace in the southern region, forcing them to retreat and withdraw beyond the Lebanese border with occupied Palestine.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)