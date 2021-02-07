Report: UAE Drastically Cut Aid to Palestinian Refugees Following Normalization with Israel

Aid to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees from the UAE has seen a massive cut, it emerged after a report showed that funding dropped from over $50 million to just $1 million in 2020, amid the normalization of ties between Abu Dhabi and Israel.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) received $53 million from UAE in 2018, and $51 million in 2019, but last year the check was for just $1 million, a report by the Israeli research institute Center for Near East Policy Research said.

The UAE working hand in hand with Israel to eliminate the @UNRWA

Featuring interview with @DeniJeg

Full episode: https://t.co/nKkG756nUx#Palestine pic.twitter.com/xyF3dZ3Tsf — Press TV News & Views (@PressTViews) February 5, 2021

Bahrain, another Gulf state that normalized ties with Israel in recent months, also reduced its donations to UNRWA, the institute added, without disclosing the exact figures.

On September 15, Israel and the UAE have reached a deal that will lead to “full normalization of relations” between the Arab nation and Israel in an agreement that US President Donald Trump helped broker.

The Israeli think tank the Center for Near East Policy Research has found in a recent report that the United Arab Emirates (#UAE), following the normalization agreement with #Israel, has dramatically reduced funding of the aid agency #UNRWA. https://t.co/g2Cd4x900R — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) February 7, 2021

The agreement is considered a severe blow to Palestinian efforts aimed at isolating Israel regionally and internationally until it ends its military occupation and apartheid-like system in occupied Palestine.

(Palestine Chronicle, The New Arab, Social Media)