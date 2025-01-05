Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian in Jenin amid Escalating West Bank Violence

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli occupation forces killed Hassan Rabaya during a raid in Jenin, as military operations across the West Bank escalate, leaving behind a trail of casualties and arrests.

Israeli occupation forces killed a Palestinian man on Sunday during a raid in the town of Meithalun, near Jenin, as the West Bank witnessed widespread military operations and clashes.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health identified the man as Hassan Rabaya, 40, who was shot and detained by Israeli forces during the operation.

Palestinian sources reported that Rabaya succumbed to his wounds after being denied medical assistance, as occupation forces prevented ambulances from reaching the besieged house.

Video footage showed Israeli soldiers carrying a wounded individual on a stretcher to a military vehicle.

This morning, Israeli forces stormed the town of Meithalun in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, besieged the home of 37 year old Hassan Ali Hassan Rabaya, and opened fire on him, injuring him. He was detained by the invading forces after being injured, and was later… pic.twitter.com/uO74jkGA13 — The Cradle (@TheCradleMedia) January 5, 2025

During the raid, Resistance fighters from the Jenin Battalion of the Al-Quds Brigades said they confronted Israeli forces, targeting their vehicles with heavy gunfire and reportedly causing injuries.

Explosions were heard near Rabaya’s house as Israeli forces deployed reinforcements, including a bulldozer, to the area. Following hours of confrontation, the occupation forces withdrew from the town.

Elsewhere in the West Bank, Israeli forces conducted extensive military operations.

In Nablus, the Old City and the Askar al-Qadeem and al-Ain refugee camps were stormed, leading to clashes between Palestinian resistance fighters and the occupation forces.

The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades claimed responsibility for engaging the Israeli troops with machine guns and explosive devices. Three Palestinians were reportedly injured by live fire during the incursion.

Similar raids occurred in Tulkarm, where Israeli soldiers stormed the Dhnaba suburb, and in Jericho’s Aqabat Jaber camp, where two previously freed prisoners were arrested, according to Al-Jazeera.

The Israeli occupation forces detain an injured Palestinian after besieging a home in the village of Maythaloun near Jenin. pic.twitter.com/QobnAtwhuH — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) January 5, 2025

In Ramallah, Israeli forces detained a young man in Silwad and besieged the town of Deir Qadis following reports of an attempted stabbing operation. Israeli media initially claimed that one Israeli was injured in the incident, but later reports contradicted this.

In Hebron (Al-Khalil), the Karantina area and several nearby towns, including Sa’ir, Dura, and Al-Shuyukh, were subjected to raids and violent confrontations.

Two Palestinians were injured by live ammunition in Sa’ir, while in Dura and Al-Fawar refugee camp, Israeli occupation forces fired tear gas and sound bombs, conducted patrols, and detained several Palestinians before withdrawing.

Since October 7, 2023, the West Bank has witnessed a sharp rise in violence, with 836 Palestinians killed, 6,700 injured, and more than 11,000 detained, according to official Palestinian data.

(PC, AJA)