‘Qualitative Rockets, Attack Drones’ – Resistance Roundup – Day 391

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Hezbollah’s military media published scenes documenting the targeting of the Israeli military bases of Sharaga and Ein Shemer along with the Eliakim military camp, in what the group described as a “complex operation”.

The operation involved the use of “qualitative rockets” and “attack drones”, according to a statement issued by Hezbollah.

The attack was launched on Wednesday evening, according to the statement, which indicated that the rockets and drones achieved their targets with precision.

The Ein Shemer military base is located east of the town of Hadera. It is an air missile defense base and the home of the Israeli army’s regional brigade. Camp Eliakim, south of Haifa, on the other hand, is part of the Israeli army’s Northern Command.

Israeli media confirmed that a drone attack by Hezbollah had taken place.

Many similar attacks followed throughout Thursday, resulting in casualties, destruction and fires across the northern part of the country.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam Brigades target a zionist troop carrier with an anti-armor shell in front of the Civil Defense, west of Jabalia Camp, in the northern Gaza Strip.

“Al-Qassam Brigades destroyed a zionist Merkava tank with two high explosive devices in western Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“After returning from the frontline, our fighters confirmed the detonation of a previously planted Thaqib explosive device on a zionist military vehicle advancing at the charcoal factory near the eastern cemetery east of Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip.

“We destroyed a zionist troop carrier by detonating a previously planted Thaqib explosive device in the Al-Atatra area, northern Gaza Strip.”

Hezbollah

“The Islamic Resistance fighters at 12:10 a.m. on Thursday, 31-10-2024 , targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers east of the town of Khiam with a barrage of rockets and artillery shells.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 9:30 AM on Thursday, 31-10-2024 , targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the Wati Al-Khiam area (southeast of the town) with artillery shells.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 9:35 AM on Thursday, 31-10-2024 , targeted, for the second time, a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the Wati Al-Khiam area (southeast of the town) with artillery shells.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 10:00 AM on Thursday, 31-10-2024 , targeted, for the third time, a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the Wati Al-Khiam area (southeast of the town) with artillery shells.

Hezbollah published scenes from its operation targeting the “Shraga” base, the “Eliakim” camp, and the “Ein Shemer” base in a complex operation involving qualitative rockets and attack drones. pic.twitter.com/lJC9TVeg1e — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 31, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 10:15 AM on Thursday, 31-10-2024 , targeted, for the fourth time, a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the Wati Al-Khiam area (southeast of the town) with artillery shells.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 12:25 PM on Thursday, 31-10-2024, bombed the settlement of Karmiel with a large rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 11:30 AM on Thursday, 31-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces south of the Khiam area with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 12:00 PM on Thursday, 31-10-2024, targeted for the second time a gathering of Israeli enemy forces south of the Khiam area with an artillery shell.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 01:00 PM on Thursday, 31-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in the settlement of Yiftah with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 3:00 PM on Thursday, 31-10-2024, targeted the Ramim barracks with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 3:10 PM on Thursday, 31-10-2024, bombed the Krayot north of the city of Haifa with a large rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 3:20 PM on Thursday, 31-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces at the Zarit barracks with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 3:00 PM on Thursday, 31-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in the Kawakh area of the Houla valley (north of Ramot Naftali) with a qualitative rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 5:00 PM on Thursday, 31-10-2024, targeted a Merkava tank and a military vehicle of the Israeli enemy in the Wati Al-Khiam with two guided missiles, leading to their burning and the killing and wounding of their crews.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 3:40 PM on Thursday, 31-10-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in the settlement of Avivim with a rocket barrage.

Hezbollah published scenes from its operation targeting the Krayot complex north of the occupied city of Haifa. pic.twitter.com/R2nCVSMRsW — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) October 31, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance in the Air Defense Units confronted a Hermes 450 drone in the airspace of the western sector and forced it to leave Lebanese airspace.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance for the fifth time, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in the Wati al-Khiam area with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance for the sixth time, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in the Wati al-Khiam area with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Yarka warehouses east of the city of Akka with a large rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces on the outskirts of the eastern neighborhood of the town of Khiam with a qualitative missile.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in the Al-Maslakh neighborhood, south of the town of Khiam, with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in the Manara settlement with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces on the eastern outskirts of the town of Maroun Al-Ras with a rocket barrage.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted the Shoumera settlement with an attack drone that hit its targets accurately.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy forces in the settlement of Metulla, with a rocket barrage”.

(The Palestine Chronicle)