Ansarallah Targets Israeli Power Station – US-British Aggression on Yemen

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Ansarallah launched a hypersonic missile at an Israeli power station south of Haifa while the US-British coalition carried out airstrikes in northern Yemen.

Ansarallah announced on Sunday that they had launched a hypersonic missile targeting the ‘Orot Rabin’ power station south of Haifa in Israel.

The group’s military spokesman, Yahya Saree, confirmed that the operation was successful and vowed to continue military actions in support of Gaza.

The statement from Ansarallah came just hours after the Israeli army reported intercepting a missile fired from Yemen.

Sirens were activated in central Israel, including the greater Tel Aviv area, and explosions were heard in Hadera and surrounding regions as Israeli defenses engaged the missile.

In a televised statement, Saree emphasized that the missile, named ‘Palestine 2’, successfully struck its intended target. He also affirmed that operations supporting Gaza would persist in parallel with the ongoing development of Ansarallah’s military capabilities.

Saree reiterated that Ansarallah is focused on advancing its military strength to pressure Israel into halting its aggression and lifting the blockade on Gaza.

The recent surge in attacks on Israel, including ballistic missile and drone strikes, has occurred despite Yemen facing Israeli airstrikes, which have targeted key infrastructure in Yemen, particularly electricity and oil facilities in Sanaa and Hodeidah.

The Israeli army, in a statement, claimed that it had intercepted the missile fired from Yemen and reported that explosions heard in central Israel were a result of interceptor missiles.

Eyewitnesses in the area reported hearing successive blasts, which were accompanied by sirens in the greater Tel Aviv region.

Israeli media also mentioned that during past missile attacks, millions of Israelis sought shelter, with dozens reported injured in the chaos. In retaliation, Israel has escalated airstrikes on Yemen, focusing on infrastructure, including critical facilities in Hodeidah, a key strategic port.

Israeli officials have warned of intensifying attacks on Yemen and targeting Ansarallah leaders. Meanwhile, the US and British military have carried out multiple airstrikes in northern Yemen, specifically in Saada.

Though the exact targets of these recent raids remain unclear, both Washington and London assert that their operations aim to weaken Ansarallah’s military capabilities.

