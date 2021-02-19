Israeli Forces Open Floodgates near Gaza, Destroy Palestinian Crops

Flooded farmlands in eastern Gaza Strip. (Photo: Supplied)

Israeli occupation forces today opened floodgates near the eastern borders of the Gaza Strip for the second day, flooding vast tracts of Palestinian agricultural land.

Palestine Chronicle correspondent Wafaa Aludaini reported that the water devastated hundreds of dunums of land east of the Shujaiyyah neighborhood, while dozens of other cultivated lands were flooded near Beit Hanun in northern Gaza Strip.

The farmers incurred heavy losses as a result of the floods.

Israel regularly opens the floodgates on the Gaza fence in winter flooding Palestinian property.

(Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)

