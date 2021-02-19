Israeli Forces Open Floodgates near Gaza, Destroy Palestinian Crops

Israeli occupation forces today opened floodgates near the eastern borders of the Gaza Strip for the second day, flooding vast tracts of Palestinian agricultural land.

Palestine Chronicle correspondent Wafaa Aludaini reported that the water devastated hundreds of dunums of land east of the Shujaiyyah neighborhood, while dozens of other cultivated lands were flooded near Beit Hanun in northern Gaza Strip.

Israel submerges over 124 acres of Palestinian crops and farm land underwater by opening the floodgates of their water dams #BDS https://t.co/kVpFvk6oIO — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) February 19, 2021

The farmers incurred heavy losses as a result of the floods.

Israel regularly opens the floodgates on the Gaza fence in winter flooding Palestinian property.

(Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)