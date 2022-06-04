Israeli Forces Raid Homes, Detain Palestinians in West Bank, Gaza

Israeli forces raided several Palestinian homes in the West Bank on Saturday morning and detained several members of the family, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

According to WAFA, Israeli soldiers also detained a number of Palestinians near the fence separating besieged Gaza from Israel.

Israeli soldiers raided the Arroub refugee camp, in the south of the West Bank, on Saturday morning, and detained a resident after breaking into and searching his home, according to Palestinian security sources.

Little girl says to the Israeli soldier, "You are not allowed to [arrest her little sister]."

Talking sense (even legally) infuriates the soldier that he arrests her too. And you think talking logic to Israelis will restore stolen Palestinian rights?pic.twitter.com/ogBzt0iXih — Palestine Info Center (@palinfoen) June 3, 2022

Similarly, Israeli troops raided Wad Shaheen, in the southern West Bank city of Bethlehem, broke into the home of a 40-year-old local resident and detained him.

In the north of the West Bank, local sources said that Israeli soldiers detained a 37-year-old man after raiding and ransacking his family home in the town of Jaba, south of Jenin.

Israeli occupation forces arrest a Palestinian woman at one of the checkpoints near Al-Ibrahimi mosque in Hebron today. pic.twitter.com/B8F2p1YX6w — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) June 2, 2022

Israeli soldiers also detained two residents of Jenin on Friday night, when they arrived at a military checkpoint south of the city of Nablus, in the occupied West Bank.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)