Six Fishermen Detained by Israeli Navy in Gaza (VIDEO)

June 4, 2022 Blog, News, Slider
The Israeli army regularly detains and opens fire on unarmed Palestinian fishermen. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

The Israeli navy detained on Saturday six Palestinian fishermen in the north of the Gaza Strip, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

A WAFA correspondent said that the Israeli navy first detained four fishermen in al-Waha region and then two more near the Gaza port after seizing and impounding their fishing boats.

Fishing is the main source of income and living for thousands of Gazans.

The impoverished Gaza Strip has been under hermetic Israeli military siege and blockade since 2005 and the fishing area is heavily restricted to only three nautical miles.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

