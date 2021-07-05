Israeli Forces Raid Palestinian Prisons, Moves Detainees

July 5, 2021 Blog, News
The Israeli Ofer military prison. (Photo: Oren Ziv, via Activestills.org)

The Israeli Drur and Alyimaz units violently raided Palestinian prisoners’ cells in section 21 in Ofer prison this morning and moved all its prisoners to section 18.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Club said in a statement that tensions ran high in all the prison sections after the raid.

It pointed out that section 21 holds around 120 Palestinian prisoners and is the largest section of the prison.

Israel regularly moves Palestinian prisoners between sections in what rights groups have said is a type of psychological warfare against detainees.

