Israeli Forces Raid Palestinian Prisons, Moves Detainees

The Israeli Drur and Alyimaz units violently raided Palestinian prisoners’ cells in section 21 in Ofer prison this morning and moved all its prisoners to section 18.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Club said in a statement that tensions ran high in all the prison sections after the raid.

IOF storms Ofer prison, suppresses Palestinian detainees pic.twitter.com/mre0Js16Fy — ALRAY AGENCY – Gaza (@Alraypsen) July 5, 2021

It pointed out that section 21 holds around 120 Palestinian prisoners and is the largest section of the prison.

Israel regularly moves Palestinian prisoners between sections in what rights groups have said is a type of psychological warfare against detainees.

