Jewish Settlers Uproot, Destroy Olive Trees near Nablus

April 4, 2021 Blog, News, Slider
Jewish settlers have ramped up attacks against Palestinians throughout the West Bank. (Photo: Oren Ziv, via Activestills.org)

Jewish settlers today uprooted and destroyed scores of olive saplings for Palestinian farmers in the village of Qusra, near the city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Mayor of Qusra, Emad Hasan, told WAFA that a group of settlers who came from the illegal settlement outpost of Esh Kodesh sneaked their way into a ranch near the village, where they uprooted about 100 olive saplings belonging to two local Palestinian villagers. The two landowners were identified as Jawad Hasan and Abdulazim Abulafi.

Hasan said this was the second attack on Palestinian property by Jewish settlers in less than two days. A video released by the rights group showed Jewish settlers pelting a Palestinian man with stones in the nearby village of Jalud.

The attack happened Saturday afternoon near the village of Jalud in the northern West Bank on a plot of land near the Palestinian man’s house, according to Yesh Din, a left-wing rights group that documents settler violence in the West Bank.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities, as the Palestinian Authority has no jurisdiction over Israeli settlers under signed agreements.

Over 700,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.