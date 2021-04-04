Jewish Settlers Uproot, Destroy Olive Trees near Nablus

Jewish settlers today uprooted and destroyed scores of olive saplings for Palestinian farmers in the village of Qusra, near the city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Mayor of Qusra, Emad Hasan, told WAFA that a group of settlers who came from the illegal settlement outpost of Esh Kodesh sneaked their way into a ranch near the village, where they uprooted about 100 olive saplings belonging to two local Palestinian villagers. The two landowners were identified as Jawad Hasan and Abdulazim Abulafi.

Israeli settlers uproot, vandalize dozen of olive trees near Nablus https://t.co/YFOtfdt4D9 — Joe Catron 🇵🇸 #MacronLibérezAbdallah (@jncatron) April 4, 2021

Hasan said this was the second attack on Palestinian property by Jewish settlers in less than two days. A video released by the rights group showed Jewish settlers pelting a Palestinian man with stones in the nearby village of Jalud.

The attack happened Saturday afternoon near the village of Jalud in the northern West Bank on a plot of land near the Palestinian man’s house, according to Yesh Din, a left-wing rights group that documents settler violence in the West Bank.

Settlers attack elderly Palestinian, cut down 100 olive trees https://t.co/ovfbK272l5 — Joe Catron 🇵🇸 #MacronLibérezAbdallah (@jncatron) April 4, 2021

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities, as the Palestinian Authority has no jurisdiction over Israeli settlers under signed agreements.

Over 700,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)