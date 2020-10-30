Israeli Forces Shoot, Injure Three Palestinian Teenagers near West Bank Checkpoint

Israeli forces dawn Friday shot and injured three Palestinians near Jalameh military checkpoint, northeast of Jenin city, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Local sources confirmed that Israeli forces opened fire at a Palestinian-registered civilian vehicle at Nazareth Street, located close to the military checkpoint, injuring three teenage passengers.

The three casualties were rushed to hospitals.

One of the teens was identified as Mohammad Zubeidi, 16, whose father, Zakaria, was a leading member of Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, Fatah’s armed wing, during the second intifada but was later given amnesty by Israel in a deal reached with the Palestinian Authority. His condition was described as moderate.

Another teen, also aged 16, sustained moderate injuries from bullet shrapnel that hit him in the back. The other one, aged 15, was hit and seriously injured with a live bullet in the head.

Israeli soldiers raided the industrial zone in the city in the aftermath of the shooting, where they thoroughly searched Nazareth Street.

“In 2019, Israeli security forces killed 133 Palestinians, including 28 minors. Of the casualties, 104 were killed in the Gaza Strip, 26 in the West Bank (including East Jerusalem) and three within Israel,” Human Rights group B’tselem reported.

“Most of these deaths were a direct outcome of Israel’s reckless open-fire policy, authorized by the government and military and backed by the legal system,” the group added.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)