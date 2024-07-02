‘Complex Event’ – Israeli Officer and Soldier Killed, Dozens Injured in Gaza Battles

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli army announced the deaths of an officer and a soldier, along with injuries to 11 others, in a resistance attack on the Netzarim axis.

In response, the occupation forces have threatened a new military operation in Khan Yunis.

Israeli media described the situation as a “difficult and complex event” in the Gaza Strip, reporting that an Israeli force was ambushed by Palestinian Resistance fighters on the Netzarim axis, which separates Gaza City and its northern areas from the central part of the Strip.

Palestinian news sources cited Israeli reports confirming that two soldiers were killed and several others injured in the incident on the Netzarim axis.

Additionally, early on Tuesday, Israeli helicopters transported the wounded to Soroka Hospital in Beersheba, according to Al-Jazeera.

Five severely injured soldiers were also taken to Assuta Hospital in Ashdod. Palestinian websites posted images of Israeli ambulances at Barzilai Hospital in Ashkelon, ready to receive more soldiers arriving by helicopter.

According to media reports, an Israeli force was ambushed in Gaza, resulting in injuries to several soldiers before they were rescued.

The Palestinian Resistance has intensified its attacks on occupation forces in the Netzarim axis. Israeli reports suggest that the army will maintain its presence as the war on Gaza reaches its final stages.

Israeli sources reported that several soldiers were injured, including three critically, during a battle with Palestinian resistance near the Nuseirat camp in central Gaza.

The Israeli army announced on Tuesday morning that 44 of its soldiers were injured over the past two days, including 14 in Gaza, bringing the total number of Israeli soldiers injured since the war began to 4,021, with 2,032 injured during the ground offensive in Gaza.

Al-Qassam fighters confronting the enemy vehicles invading Shejaiya neighborhood in Gaza City. Translation Notes:

0:17 – "We are waiting for the enemy. Until now, we are waiting for the enemy. Blessed is Shejaiya in what it has birthed. We have set up an ambush for them, God… pic.twitter.com/ww0fEFA8z1 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) July 1, 2024

However, according to the Palestinian Resistance groups, these figures are “unreal” and the numbers are much higher.

In the Shejaiya neighborhood, east of Gaza City, direct battles continue between occupation forces and resistance fighters, with intense military operations conducted by the Qassam Brigades, the Al-Quds Brigades, and other Palestinian factions.

On Monday, the Israeli army reported the death of a soldier and the injury of nine others in battles in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip. One of the soldiers was seriously injured in a booby-trapped building.

Ongoing Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 37,900 Palestinians have been killed, and 87,060 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(PC, AJA)