Palestinians Call on FIFA to Condemn Israeli Killing of Palestinian Footballer

Ahmad Daraghma, 23, was killed by Israeli forces in Nablus. (Photo: via Social Media)

Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh has called on the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) to condemn the killing of Ahmad Atef Mustafa Daraghma, a Palestinian soccer player, who was killed by Israeli forces in Nablus, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Shtayyeh strongly slammed the Israeli crime that resulted in the killing of Daraghma, a soccer player with the Thaqafi Soccer Team of Tulkarem.

Daraghma was hit by live rounds in the back and feet when a sizable Israeli army force swept into the eastern part of Nablus to provide protection for illegal Jewish settlers who stormed Joseph’s Tomb.

Shtayyeh called on international rights organizations to take responsibility to stop Israeli killings of Palestinians and hold the Israeli occupation accountable for its crimes.

The number of Palestinians who have been slain by Israeli army gunfire in the occupied territories since the start of 2022 reaches 224, including 53 Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.

