Pro-Palestine Activists Protest against Football Match between Scotland and Israel (VIDEO)

Pro-Palestine protesters gathered on Saturday outside Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland, ahead of Scotland’s World Cup qualifier match against Israel, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Many others took part in the Scottish Palestine Solidarity Campaign demonstration outside the national stadium, according to The Scottish Sun, Scotland’s largest newspaper.

Pro-Palestine people protested tonight against a football match between Scotland and israel as part of FIFA World Cup qualifiers. #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/fjRvRWa6I0 — V PALESTINE 🇵🇸 (@V_Palestine20) October 10, 2021

Red ‘blood’ paint was poured over the entrance to Hampden in another protest last month to express resentment over Israeli human rights violations in occupied Palestine, WAFA added.

The messages “Palestinian blood!” and “Free Gaza” were also spray-painted on walls on either side of the bus ramp.

Respect to this Geeza with the Palestine flag at the Scotland Israel game, LTSI pic.twitter.com/2dkFTBnuxs — Abdullah Khan (@khano199) October 9, 2021

The group denounced the killing of “have killed many promising young (Palestinian) players” by Israeli snipers,” as part of (Israel’s) ongoing shoot-to-maim and shoot-to-kill policy against demonstrators.”

“Palestinian football is not exempt from Israel’s brutal occupation apartheid regime,” Scottish activists added.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)