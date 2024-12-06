Israeli Forces Storm, Attack Kamal Adwan Hospital – Scores Killed, Detained

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli forces also stormed the hospital, forced out the medical staff and patients and detained several people present inside.

At least 30 Palestinians were killed, and several others were injured when Israeli forces bombed areas surrounding Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia, in northern Gaza.

According to Al-Jazeera, the hospital, one of the few remaining medical centers in the region, was surrounded and stormed by Israeli military forces under heavy fire, forcing patients and the wounded to evacuate.

Eyewitnesses reported intense Israeli gunfire and artillery shelling in the vicinity of the hospital, which has faced repeated targeting and raids since October 7, 2023.

According to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA, Israeli forces blew up a residential block near the Kamal Adwan Hospital, resulting in the killing of several civilians and the injury of others.

They also stormed the hospital, forced out the medical staff and patients and detained several people present inside.

Israeli airstrikes also hit Beit Lahia at dawn on Friday, igniting fires in residential areas. Local authorities issued urgent appeals for assistance to evacuate residents.

🚨 Director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, tells Drop Site News that a new drone strike on the hospital has resulted in 12 injuries, including several medical staff members, and the killing of 16-year-old Mahmoud Abu Al-Eish. The child, in a wheelchair and… pic.twitter.com/6Bfj63bc2W — Drop Site (@DropSiteNews) December 5, 2024

Over the past hours, bombings in Beit Lahia have resulted in dozens of fatalities and injuries, alongside the displacement of thousands.

A single raid alone claimed 15 lives. The Israeli military claims to have evacuated 18,000 civilians from Beit Lahia within the last 24 hours.

In another incident in northern Gaza, Israeli airstrikes targeted Al-Rafei School in Jabalia Al-Balad, which was sheltering displaced Palestinians.

The attack killed two people and injured others. Additionally, Israeli artillery bombarded the Nassar roundabout area in Jabalia camp.

Since the start of Israel’s large-scale military operation in northern Gaza on October 5, over 3,000 Palestinians have been killed. Thousands have been forcibly displaced toward Gaza City in the south.

BREAKING | The Director of Kamal Adwan Hospital reports: ⭕ Israeli forces have detained several displaced individuals and medical staff. ⭕ Other doctors have been reported to the Indonesian Hospital. ⭕ Direct gunfire was launched at the hospital, resulting in multiple… pic.twitter.com/Kq3DitCtL8 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) December 6, 2024

Israeli sources have indirectly acknowledged the implementation of the controversial General’s Plan, which seeks to depopulate northern Gaza, a strategy some have described as ethnic cleansing.

In the southern Gaza Strip, three Palestinians were killed, and others injured in Israeli airstrikes on Khirbet al-Adas near Rafah. Additional bombings targeted the eastern and northern areas of Rafah early Friday.

Meanwhile, in central Gaza, the Israeli military launched new strikes on southern Gaza City and areas near the Nuseirat camp.

These escalating attacks continue to devastate Palestinian communities, compounding the humanitarian crisis in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 44,580 Palestinians have been killed, and 105,739 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(pC, .AJA)