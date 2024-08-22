Israeli Forces Target Houses, Tents – Scores of Civilians Killed in Gaza

Israeli airstrikes claimed the lives of scores of Palestinian civilians on day 321 of the genocidal war the occupation army is launching on the Gaza Strip.

The airstrikes targeted houses and tents in various areas in the besieged Strip namely Beit Lahia, Tal al-Zaatar in Jabaliya, Khan Yunis, Nuseirat camp, Al-Maghraqa, Tal Al-Hawa, Al-Zeitoun, and Al-Sabra and Deir Al-Balah.

Eleven people were killed and several others injured at dawn Thursday in an Israeli shelling that targeted the Hamouda family’s house, in Beit Lahia, north of Gaza.

The victims, mostly women and children, were taken to Kamal Adwan Hospital badly burnt while others were still under the rubble.

Also in the north of Gaza namely in the Tal al-Zaatar area in Jabaliya, the Israeli occupation army targeted the Salman family’s residential apartment killing three Palestinians and injuring others.

In Khan Yunis, south of Gaza, Abu Daqqa’s house in al-Fakhari area, east of the city was shelled by Israel’s occupation army killing a woman and a child.

In parallel, the Israeli occupation opened fire on the tents of displaced Palestinians in Mawasi al-Qarara, northwest of Khan Yunis.

Israel’s occupation forces targeted the house of the Al-Judaili family in the Nuseirat camp in the center of Gaza, injuring several Palestinians.

In the meantime, Israel’s occupation’s artillery shelled the Al-Maghraqa area northwest of the Nuseirat refugee camp.

In Gaza City, the occupation’s artillery forces heavily shelled Tal Al-Hawa, Al-Zeitoun, and Al-Sabra with no reports of casualties.

In Deir Al-Balah, in central Gaza, Israeli warplanes conducted raids east of the city.

Additionally, in Rafah, in southern Gaza, Israeli forces blew up residential buildings west of the city.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 40,223 Palestinians have been killed, and 92,981 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.



Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(WAFA, PC)