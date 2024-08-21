Several Killed as Israel Bombs Another Shelter, Tents for Displaced in Gaza 

By Palestinian Chronicle Staff

At least five Palestinians have been killed and 15 injured as Israel bombed another school housing displaced families, west of Gaza City, while another seven Palestinians were killed when tents housing the displaced were bombed in Khan Yunis, on Wednesday.

“Salah al-Din School is the tenth shelter targeted by the occupation since the beginning of the month,” the Director-General of Gaza’s Government Media Office told Al Jazeera. While crews were recovering the wounded, a nearby was bombed as well, reports said.

The Office condemned “the Israeli occupation’s perpetration of these massacres,” adding that the military is “committing one massacre after another and wants a comprehensive war.”

Casualties have been reported following an Israeli airstrike that targeted Salah al-Din School, which shelters displaced citizens in Gaza City. pic.twitter.com/PZzQM0ahD6 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 21, 2024

It said it had called for the establishment of field hospitals in Gaza Province, “but to no avail.”

“The Israeli army preempts the bombing of any school with fabricated statements that have no basis in truth,” the Office said.

The Resistance Movement Hamas said the “brutal bombing” of the Salah al-Din School “is a continuation of the genocide against our people in the Gaza Strip.”

“It is also a confirmation of the extremist zionist government’s terrorist approach in deliberately targeting unarmed civilians in shelters and displacement centers,” the movement said in a statement.

More Strikes

Five women and two children were killed in the bombing of the tents in Bani Suheila, Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Israeli warplanes also launched a series of air raids on the eastern areas of Khan Yunis, which led to the killing of at least 21 Palestinians, according to WAFA, the official Palestinian news agency.

A civilian was also killed in the bombing of a house east of Khan Yunis. Thirteen bodies were also brought to the Nasser hospital.

The moment Israeli forces fired on displaced Palestinians in Al-Mawasi area, northwest of Khan Yunis. pic.twitter.com/wmkqQ4l5hJ — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) August 21, 2024

Israeli fighter jets also launched a series of raids targeting the town of Abasan al-Kabira east of Khan Yunis.

In the Nuseirat refugee camp in the middle of the Strip, four civilians were killed in the Israeli bombardment of a house belonging to the Abu Rahma family in the market area of the camp, WAFA said.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 40,223 Palestinians have been killed, and 92,981 wounded. Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, WAFA)