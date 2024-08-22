‘Sinking Deeper into Gazan Mud’ – General Brick Predicts Israel’s Collapse within a Year

By Romana Rubeo

Known in Israel as the ‘Prophet of Wrath’ for his accurate prediction of an attack by thousands of Palestinian fighters on settlements near the Gaza Strip, Brick stated that the situation is dire.

Retired Israeli General Yitzhak Brick has issued a stark warning in an article published in the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, stating that Israel could face collapse within a year if the ongoing war of attrition against the Palestinian movement Hamas and Lebanese Hezbollah continues.

“After the occupation of Gaza City, (Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant) said that Israel was in total control of the city and its tunnels, and within a short time, Hamas would surrender. (…) With these pronouncements, Gallant, along with his colleagues IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has been throwing dust in the eyes of the Israeli public,” Brick wrote.

He pointed out that Gallant appears to have started to understand the reality of the situation, suggesting that if a regional conflict erupts due to the failure to resolve the Gaza war, Israel will be in grave danger.

“I assume that Defense Minister Gallant already understands that the war has lost its purpose,” Brick stated, adding:

“Israel is sinking deeper into the Gazan mud, losing more and more soldiers as they get killed or wounded, without any chance of achieving the war’s main goal: bringing down Hamas.”

The former Israeli general further warned that all current political and military strategies are leading Israel towards disaster.

“The country really is galloping towards the edge of an abyss. If the war of attrition against Hamas and Hezbollah continues, Israel will collapse within no more than a year,” he warned.

More, according to Brick, “we are also losing our social resilience, as the growing hatred between different parts of the nation threatens to ignite and bring to its destruction from within.”

“Sinwar and Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah understand Israel’s dire situation,” he added.

The retired general also harshly criticized the assassination policy carried out by Israel.

“The use of assassinations is a step threatening to ignite the entire Middle East, decided upon by the three pyromaniacs, Netanyahu, Gallant and Chief of Staff Halevi, without thinking about the significance of their irresponsible decisions,” he stated.

According to Brick, “all of the paths chosen by Israel’s political and military leadership are leading the country down a slippery slope” as “one dictator controls the fate of the country, and a flock of sheep follows him blindly.”

Brick also suggested that replacing Netanyahu and his extremist allies could be the only way to prevent Israel from entering an existential crisis that may soon become irreversible.

“The country is disintegrating in our hands through the fault of Netanyahu, Gallant, Halevi, and their pawns. It’s still possible to do something before it’s too late,” he warned.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 40,223 Palestinians have been killed, and 92,981 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(The Palestine Chronicle)