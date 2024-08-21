Stop Coal Export to Israel – Colombia’s Petro Pleads with ‘All Sailors of the World’

The Colombian president had announced this week that he would suspend coal export to Israel

Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro urged all ships’ crews to halt transport of coal to Israel, only a few days after issuing a presidential decree freezing all coal exports to Tel Aviv.

“May all the sailors of the world, may all our indigenous peoples refuse to bring coal from any country to Netanyahu,” Petro wrote on his X account, in reference to Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Colombian president had announced this week that he would suspend coal export to Israel because it is used to manufacture bombs to kill Palestinian children.

The Colombian Ministry of Trade, Industry and Tourism had called last June on sale restrictions of coal, saying that Colombia is the biggest supplier of black gold to Israel.

The move was met with some criticism by certain politicians in Colombia notably the likes of Pablo Felipe Robledo, former Inspector of Industry and Trade and former Deputy Minister of Justice who considered that suspending coal export to Israel is contrary to free economic competition and is against the law.

Petro defended his decision and attacked his critics of the suspension of coal export to Israel.

“Palestinian children and humanity are grateful. What is happening is that those who remained silent in Colombia against the genocide do not understand it,” the Colombian president said.

Troubled Relations

Colombia joined in June 60 other countries, organizations and individuals in submitting a request that was accepted by the International Criminal Court (ICC), to intervene in Prosecutor Karim Khan’s application to issue arrest warrants for top Israeli and Hamas officials.

This came after Petro described in May the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as “genocidal” and urged the United Nations to deploy peacekeeping forces to Gaza.

“There is no other alternative than international peacekeeping forces in the Gaza Strip. Colombia will be part of these forces,” he stated on X.

Colombia has officially severed its diplomatic ties with Israel beginning of May due to the ongoing Israeli attacks on Palestinians in Gaza and no vowed to open a Colombian Embassy in Ramallah, in the West Bank.

Colombia has also joined the genocide case initiated by South Africa against Israel in the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

