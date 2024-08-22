GAZA LIVE BLOG: Massacre in Al-Maghazi | ‘Drowning in Gaza Quagmire’ | Rockets from Lebanon – Day 321

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli artillery shelling targeted a house in the Al-Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip, leaving six dead and four wounded. Israeli Reserve Major General Itzhak Brik said that Israel is drowning in the Gaza quagmire. Sirens sounded in several areas in northern Israel due to the launch of rockets from Lebanon. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 40,223 Palestinians have been killed, and 92,981 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Thursday, August 22, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in Kiryat Shmona and several surrounding towns in northern Israel.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Our mujahideen continue to clash with the occupation forces and have achieved direct casualties among their ranks.

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens are sounding in Nir Am in the Gaza envelope.

5% of Gaza's population is now dead, wounded or missing. This is the most documented, but most denied genocide in history. pic.twitter.com/yus3swPJ5g — Mohamad Safa (@mhdksafa) August 16, 2024

Thursday, August 22, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

RESERVE MAJ GENERAL BRICK: Israel is drowning in the Gaza quagmire.

Thursday, August 22, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: We targeted 10 sites in southern Lebanon.

HEZBOLLAH: We shelled the Branit barracks with heavy artillery, confirming that it had achieved a direct hit.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli artillery shelling targeted the Sabra neighborhood in the south of Gaza City.

WATCH: Dr. Ahmad Yousaf spent three weeks volunteering at Al-Aqsa Hospital in Gaza amid Israel's brutal assault. He spoke at a press conference during the DNC about what he witnessed and joined other American doctors calling for an end to U.S. support for the war. pic.twitter.com/B87HmfADXA — Democracy Now! (@democracynow) August 21, 2024

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A woman and her child were killed in an Israeli bombardment on Khan Yunis.

Thursday, August 22, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

PALINFO: Israeli shelling targeted a house in Al-Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip, leaving 6 dead and 4 wounded.

AL-JAZEERA: Air raid sirens are sounding in Ras al-Naqoura in the Western Galilee, northern Israel.

Thursday, August 22, 04:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A number of Palestinians were killed and injured as a result of an Israeli bombardment that targeted a residential apartment in Tal al-Zaatar in Jabaliya camp, north of the Gaza Strip.

Thursday, August 22, 12:00 am (GMT+2)

LEBANESE MEDIA: Israeli aircraft are launching raids on the towns of Khiam and Kfar Shuba in southern Lebanon.

