GAZA LIVE BLOG: Massacre in Al-Maghazi | ‘Drowning in Gaza Quagmire’ | Rockets from Lebanon – Day 321

August 22, 2024 Blog, News, Slider
Israel continues to carry out massacres against Palestinian civilians in Gaza.(Photo: via QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Israeli artillery shelling targeted a house in the Al-Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip, leaving six dead and four wounded.

Israeli Reserve Major General Itzhak Brik said that Israel is drowning in the Gaza quagmire.

Sirens sounded in several areas in northern Israel due to the launch of rockets from Lebanon.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 40,223 Palestinians have been killed, and 92,981 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Thursday, August 22, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens sounded in Kiryat Shmona and several surrounding towns in northern Israel.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Our mujahideen continue to clash with the occupation forces and have achieved direct casualties among their ranks.

AL-JAZEERA: Sirens are sounding in Nir Am in the Gaza envelope.

Thursday, August 22, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

RESERVE MAJ GENERAL BRICK: Israel is drowning in the Gaza quagmire.

Thursday, August 22, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: We targeted 10 sites in southern Lebanon.

HEZBOLLAH: We shelled the Branit barracks with heavy artillery, confirming that it had achieved a direct hit.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli artillery shelling targeted the Sabra neighborhood in the south of Gaza City.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A woman and her child were killed in an Israeli bombardment on Khan Yunis.

Thursday, August 22, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

PALINFO: Israeli shelling targeted a house in Al-Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip, leaving 6 dead and 4 wounded.

AL-JAZEERA: Air raid sirens are sounding in Ras al-Naqoura in the Western Galilee, northern Israel.

Thursday, August 22, 04:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A number of Palestinians were killed and injured as a result of an Israeli bombardment that targeted a residential apartment in Tal al-Zaatar in Jabaliya camp, north of the Gaza Strip.

Thursday, August 22, 12:00 am (GMT+2)

LEBANESE MEDIA: Israeli aircraft are launching raids on the towns of Khiam and Kfar Shuba in southern Lebanon.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*