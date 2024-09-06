Israeli Military Action Blocks Palestinians’ Access to Medical Help in West Bank – MSF

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

“Even while wearing my medical uniform, I was hit by munitions from the air and was injured above my eye and got shrapnel wounds.”

The Israeli army’s ongoing incursions in the occupied West Bank as well as repeated attacks on health workers, ambulances and medical facilities are severely hindering Palestinians’ ability to access medical care, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has warned.

“Our staff are currently restricted in their movement and ability to provide direct support to the population,” Caroline Willemen, MSF project coordinator said in a report on Thursday.

“We have only been able to provide emergency psychological first aid in Tulkarm and to make a donation (of medical supplies, baby milk, and diapers) in Jenin,” she added. “The incursions need to stop and unimpeded access to health restored as soon as possible.”

Israel’s large-scale military operation in the northern West Bank began on August 28, with 22 Palestinians killed in Jenin alone, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Activities Suspended

The situation and the destruction of infrastructure by the Israeli forces, have forced MSF medical teams to suspend regular activities in Tulkarm and Jenin cities, the NGO said.

In Hebron (Al Khalil), Israeli forces “have blocked access into and out of the city, preventing MSF teams from running mobile clinics and supporting its maternity facility located outside the city.”

The MSF clinic inside Hebron “is operational, but blockades and the feeling of insecurity is reportedly preventing patients from accessing it.”

In addition, Israeli forces further impede access to care with ambulances and health workers “repeatedly attacked” including in Jenin and Tulkarm.

On Thursday, the MSF-supported Khalil Suliman Hospital in Jenin remained surrounded by Israeli forces and struggled to access water and electricity to carry out its operations, the organization said.

‘Dragged Me, Kicked My Back’

A volunteer paramedic trained by MSF said she was injured while providing first aid to a patient in a camp in Tulkarm.

“Even while wearing my medical uniform, I was hit by munitions from the air and was injured above my eye and got shrapnel wounds,” the paramedic said.

Another paramedic said Israeli “forces broke down my door. I informed them several times that I was a volunteer for medical organizations, but they dragged me out and kicked my back before pointing a weapon at my head.”

“As the occupying power, Israeli authorities must uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law to guarantee unimpeded access to health care and other essential services in the West Bank,” MSF said.

Civilians, health workers, ambulances, health facilities, and hospitals “must be protected,” it added.

Israeli forces withdrew from the city of Jenin and its nearby refugee camp on Friday after a military operation that lasted 10 days, Al-Jazeera reported.

However, incursions and raids by Israeli occupation forces continue in other towns and cities.

‘Deadliest Week’ – UNRWA

The United Nations Refugee and Works Agency (UNRWA) said that the past week has been the “deadliest” for Palestinians in the West Bank since November of last year.

As the war rages in #Gaza, violence and destruction in the #WestBank increase by the hour. The past week was the deadliest for Palestinian civilians in the West Bank since November last year. Many people were killed, including 7 children. This is unacceptable. It must stop now. pic.twitter.com/VejfuRc8oA — UNRWA (@UNRWA) September 5, 2024

“Many people were killed, including seven children,” UNRWA said on X, adding that “As the war rages in Gaza, violence and destruction in the West Bank increase by the hour.”

Philippe Lazzarini, the agency’s Commissioner General, said the Palestinian population has limited access to food, water, and medicine due to the ongoing military operation.

He said UNRWA, in cooperation with local and international organizations, is delivering urgently needed aid to the devastated areas.

