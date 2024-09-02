Armed Rebellion in the West Bank – These are the Real Reasons behind the Israeli Assault

Palestine Chronicle’s Robert Inlakesh analyzes the new armed groups in the northern West Bank and the reasons behind Israel’s assault.

In the early hours of Wednesday, August 28, Israel declared it was launching ‘Operation Summer Camps’, the largest military assault on the occupied West Bank since the infamous operation ‘Defensive Shield’ in 2002, which ended up killing around 500 Palestinians.

Despite the fact that this military assault has included the murder of innocent civilians, besieging of hospitals, blocking and targeting of ambulances, in addition to the destruction of electrical infrastructure and roads, it has been reported in Western corporate media as another ‘preemptive security operation’, designed to go after ‘Iran-backed militants’ and Hamas.

But what is the reality on the ground?

(The Palestine Chronicle)