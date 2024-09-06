Israeli Forces Withdraw from Jenin – Raids Persist in other West Bank Cities

The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed that 22 Palestinians were killed and over 30 others were injured during the Israeli operation in Jenin.

Israeli forces have withdrawn from the city of Jenin and its nearby refugee camp in the northern occupied West Bank after a military operation that lasted 10 days, Al-Jazeera reported.

However, incursions and raids by Israeli occupation forces continue in other towns and cities.

22 Killed in Jenin

Dozens of Israeli military vehicles had pulled back from their positions on Friday morning, according to the report.

The Israeli military also reportedly evacuated sniper teams and soldiers from residential buildings within and around the camp, redeploying vehicles at military checkpoints surrounding Jenin.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed that 22 Palestinians were killed and over 30 others were injured during the Israeli operation in Jenin, which involved airstrikes and gunfire targeting resistance fighters.

On Thursday, Israeli forces launched a concentrated assault on parts of the city, besieging local institutions, including the municipality, the civil defense, and the electricity company.

Residents in nearby buildings were told to evacuate, and a house near the Al-Ansar Mosque in the camp was destroyed.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu News agency that Israeli military bulldozers caused extensive damage, tearing up main roads, disrupting water and sewage systems, uprooting electricity poles, demolishing homes, and damaging numerous vehicles.

Large-Scale Military Operation

The large-scale military operation in the northern West Bank began on August 28. Since then, Palestinian fighters have been actively resisting with explosive devices and gunfire, resulting in casualties among Israeli soldiers.

In the Balata refugee camp, located east of Nablus, Israeli forces stormed the Jamasin neighborhood and the old Balata market, injuring a Palestinian civilian.

Intense clashes ensued between the Israeli forces and Palestinian resistance fighters, along with confrontations involving local youth, Al-Jazeera reported.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Red Crescent reported that a woman was injured by Israeli gunfire during clashes in the town of Husan, west of Bethlehem. The Red Crescent also treated five Palestinians, who had been assaulted by Israeli soldiers at the Jalameh military crossing, north of Jenin.

Just hours before withdrawing from Jenin, Israeli forces also withdrew from Tulkarm after storming the city.

According to Al Jazeera, however, they later re-entered Tulkarm from the west, raiding the refugee camp and closing all entrances.

Israeli forces reportedly fired at journalists on the scene, deployed snipers on buildings, ordered shop owners to close, and besieged the Thabet Thabet Governmental Hospital.

In Tubas, residents buried four Palestinians, while other bodies were transferred to the town of Qabatiya, south of Jenin, for burial once the military operation ended.

In Hebron (Al-Khalil), located in the southern West Bank, Israeli forces raided the town of Idhna, searching a house, vandalizing its contents, and arresting a resident.

A similar raid occurred in Hebron city, where a boy was arrested after Israeli soldiers searched and damaged his home.

The siege of Hebron has now entered its fifth day, with all entrances to the city remaining closed.

In the last 48 hours, Israeli forces conducted three military operations from the northern and western sides of Hebron.

During these operations, three Israeli police officers were killed, and three soldiers were injured.

