Military Raid in Beita – American-Turkish Activist Killed by Israeli Gunfire

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The activist had been involved with the Faz’a campaign, an organization that aims to support and protect Palestinian farmers from violations by illegal Jewish settlers and military forces.

A 26-year-old international activist died on Friday from critical head injuries after being shot by Israeli occupation forces in Beita, south of Nablus, in the occupied West Bank.

The activist, identified as Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, an American of Turkish descent, was shot in the head with live ammunition while participating in the weekly protest against settlement expansion, the Palestine Chronicle correspondent from the West Bank reported.

Medical sources confirmed that she was immediately transported to Rafidia Hospital in Nablus, where she was admitted to the intensive care unit. Despite extensive efforts by medical staff, she succumbed to her severe injuries.

PC CORRESPONDENT FROM THE WEST BANK: Turkish American activist Esnor Ezki has succumbed to the wounds she sustained after being shot in the head by Israeli soldiers in Beita, south of Nablus, in the northern occupied West Bank pic.twitter.com/XFNIsvHCsa — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 6, 2024

According to local sources, the confrontation began when Israeli forces violently dispersed the protest, using live ammunition, stun grenades, and tear gas against demonstrators.

In the same incident, an 18-year-old Palestinian was also injured by shrapnel in the thigh.

The activist had been involved with the Faz’a campaign, an organization that aims to support and protect Palestinian farmers from violations by illegal Jewish settlers and military forces.

Large-Scale Military Operation

The large-scale military operation in the northern West Bank began on August 28. Since then, Palestinian fighters have been actively resisting with explosive devices and gunfire, resulting in casualties among Israeli soldiers.

The United Nations Refugee and Works Agency (UNRWA) announced on Thursday that the past week has been the “deadliest” for Palestinians in the West Bank since November of last year.

The Israeli occupation forces have killed at least 39 Palestinians, including 21 from Jenin, 8 from Tulkarm, 7 from Tubas, and 3 from Hebron, since the start of its large-scale offensive in the West Bank on August 28, which brings the death toll in the West Bank since October 7 of last year to 699, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

In addition to the casualties, significant damage has been inflicted on the infrastructure of cities like Jenin, Tulkarm, Nablus, and Tubas.

This operation has led to confrontations between the Israeli military and Palestinian fighters, who have used explosive devices and gunfire to resist the incursions.

(PC, WAFA)