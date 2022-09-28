Japan Urges against Moves Harming Palestinian ‘Peace Process’, Including Illegal Settlements

Japan’s Prime Minister urged on Wednesday against any move that would harm the Palestinian peace process, including illegal Jewish settlements, Anadolu News Agency reported.

Fumio Kishida reaffirmed Japan’s support for a two-state solution and “expressed his concern about violence and clashes in various parts of Palestine and Israel” in a meeting in Tokyo with Rami Hamdallah, former Prime Minister of Palestine, a statement by Japan’s Foreign Ministry said.

Prime Minister Kishida’s meeting with former Prime Minister of Palestine Dr. Hamdallah#Palestinehttps://t.co/97lJaeESgw pic.twitter.com/Yffw6YNWTR — MOFA of Japan (@MofaJapan_en) September 28, 2022

“Emphasizing the need to refrain from any unilateral measures that go against the Peace Process, including settlement activities,” Kishida said.

“Japan will continue to contribute to the realization of an environment conducive to the advancement of the Middle East Peace.”

The two sides also discussed Japan’s food assistance amounting to more than $8 million in response to the deterioration of food security in Palestine due to the situation in Ukraine, as well as Japan’s support for Palestine, especially through the Corridor for Peace and Prosperity initiative.

