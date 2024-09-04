Israeli Military Raids Intensify – West Bank Turned into Battlefield

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli occupation forces have continued their intensive military operations in the West Bank for the eighth consecutive day, conducting raids on several cities and towns at dawn on Tuesday.

In Nablus, located in the northern West Bank, Israeli forces entered the city from the Al-Murabba’a checkpoint, patrolled the streets, and raided homes, searching for individuals they described as “wanted.”

Similar raids took place in Hebron (Al-Khalil), Bethlehem, and Al-Khader.

According to Al-Jazeera, clashes erupted between Palestinian residents and the Israeli military during these raids, resulting in injuries to a Palestinian man and a child in Adh Dhahiriya, south of Hebron.

In another incident, Israeli forces reportedly stormed a football stadium and briefly detained several young men before releasing them. During the clashes, the Israeli military fired live ammunition, sound bombs, and tear gas.

Further violence was reported in Jenin, where Palestinian resistance fighters targeted an Israeli military vehicle with gunfire and explosive devices.

The vehicle was reportedly stuck due to the excavation work being carried out by Israeli bulldozers. Clashes intensified as military reinforcements were sent to the area.

Meanwhile, in Tulkarm, a Palestinian man was killed and another was injured by Israeli forces’ gunfire during a raid. Two Palestinian resistance fighters were also reportedly killed in clashes.

Israeli occupation forces continue their wide-scale offensive in Jenin for the eighth day in a row. pic.twitter.com/q91AEAJ2W0 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) September 4, 2024

Resistance Fights Back

Palestinian resistance groups, including the Tulkarm Battalion of the Al-Quds Brigades and the Al-Qassam Brigades, claimed responsibility for attacks on Israeli military forces in Tulkarm and elsewhere.

The Tulkarm Battalion reported detonating an explosive device near Israeli military vehicles, causing injuries.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian movement Hamas, said in a statement that they had ambushed an Israeli force in the Tulkarm camp, resulting in casualties among Israeli soldiers.

These developments come as Israeli forces continue their extensive military operations across the West Bank.

West Bank is a Battlefield

The Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom reported that the Israeli military now considers the West Bank a battlefield, following days of escalated operations.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, at least 30 people have been killed and 130 injured since Israel began a large-scale incursion into the northern West Bank on August 28.

In addition to the casualties, significant damage has been inflicted on the infrastructure of cities like Jenin, Tulkarm, Nablus, and Tubas.

The Israeli army has reportedly extended its operation in the Jenin refugee camp, which was initially planned to end.

This operation has led to confrontations between the Israeli military and Palestinian fighters, who have used explosive devices and gunfire to resist the incursions.

Israeli bulldozers try to run over a Palestinian journalist whilst he was covering the Israeli invasion of Jenin city. pic.twitter.com/HM9RGAuZVW — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) September 2, 2024

Moreover, illegal Jewish settlers have also intensified their attacks on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

In parallel to its genocidal war in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army has launched a broad campaign in the occupied West Bank that led to the killing of 685 Palestinians and the wounding of over 5,700 more, according to official Palestinian data.

During the same period, nearly 11,000 Palestinians have been arrested by Israeli forces.

As tensions remain high, more Israeli military reinforcements have reportedly been deployed to the West Bank, with particular focus on the Jenin camp.

(PC, AJA)