Ten Palestinian Prisoners Remain on Hunger Strike

Ten Palestinian administrative detainees in Israeli prisons remain on hunger strike demanding their freedom, four of them for over 30 days, according to the Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS).

Salem Zeidat, from Bani Naim in the Hebron district, has been on hunger strike for 38 days, Mujahed Hamed, from Silwad, near Ramallah, for 36 days, and Kayed Fasfous and Rafat Darwish, from Dura, near Hebron, for 35 days.

ten Palestinian prisoners are currently on hunger strike https://t.co/AIKFuHH00v pic.twitter.com/3LgI9KyPbm — lina (@linap0p) August 16, 2021

Detainee Muqdad Qawasmi, from Hebron, has been on hunger strike for 28 days, and Yousef Amer, from Jenin refugee camp, for 21 days. The rest for 19, 14, 11 and two days.

Palestinian administrative detainees, who are held for long periods without charge or trial and based on classified evidence, often resort to hunger strikes to secure their freedom otherwise they can be kept in prison for several years.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)