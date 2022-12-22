Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Palestinian Football Player in Nablus

Ahmad Daraghma, 23, was killed by Israeli forces in Nablus. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli forces killed a football player and wounded at least 24 Palestinians during a military raid in the northern West Bank city of Nablus.

Ahmad Atef Mustafa Daraghma, 23, a resident of the northern West Bank city of Tubas, died from very serious wounds resulting from Israeli army gunfire.

Daraghma, a professional player with the Thaqafi Tulkarem football team, was hit by live rounds in the back and feet.

In the early hours of Thursday, a sizable Israeli army force swept into the eastern part of Nablus to provide protection for illegal Jewish settlers who stormed Joseph’s Tomb.

The gun-toting soldiers opened fire at young men attempting to block their passage, wounding five men; two sustained serious injuries from live ammunition, another was hit by a live round in the eye, while two others sustained rubber-coated steel bullet injuries in the hand and head.

The Israeli soldiers also showered the young men with volleys of tear gas canisters, causing 19 to suffer the effects of tear gas inhalation.

Settlers repeatedly break into Joseph’s Tomb, located in a densely Palestinian-populated area in Nablus, provoking chaos and confrontation with local residents.

The number of Palestinians who have been slain by Israeli army gunfire in the occupied territories since the start of 2022 reaches 224, including 53 Palestinians from the Gaza Strip.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)

