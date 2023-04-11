Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Two Palestinians near Nablus

April 11, 2023 Blog, News, Slider
Saoud al-Titi and Muhammad Abu-Thira'a were killed by Israeli occupation forces near Nablus. (Photo: via PLO Tw Page)

Israeli forces shot and killed two Palestinians on Tuesday near the village of Deir Al Hatab, east of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a statement that the two slain Palestinians were identified as Saoud al-Titi and Muhammad Abu-Thira’a.

Israeli Occupation Forces Shoot, Injure Two Palestinians near Nablus

According to eyewitnesses, Israeli forces opened fire at three Palestinians, killing two and injuring another. Israeli soldiers detained the bodies of the two slain Palestinians.

The Ministry of Health added that, with the killing of al-Titi and Abu-Thira’a, the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces since the beginning of 2023 has risen to 98.

(WAFA, PC)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*