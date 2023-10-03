Israeli Occupation Forces Shoot, Detain Palestinian Child near Hebron – VIDEO

Israeli occupation forces shot and injured 15-year-old Waseem Mohammad Nassar near Hebron, before detaining him.

Israeli occupation forces shot and detained a Palestinian child on Tuesday, at the entrance to Al-Fawwar camp, south of the occupied West Bank city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

WAFA correspondent said that Israeli occupation forces opened fire at Waseem Mohammad Nassar, 15, at the entrance to Al-Fawwar, injuring him in the leg, before detaining him.

2023 has been the most violent in the occupied West Bank since 2005, according to UN estimates.

Israeli occupation forces killed nearly 250 Palestinians since January in the occupied West Bank and Gaza.

(PC, WAFA)