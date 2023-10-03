Israeli Occupation Forces Shoot, Detain Palestinian Child near Hebron – VIDEO

October 3, 2023 Blog, News, Videos
Waseem Mohammad Nassar, 15, was shot and injured by Israeli occupation forces near Hebron. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli occupation forces shot and injured 15-year-old Waseem Mohammad Nassar near Hebron, before detaining him.

Israeli occupation forces shot and detained a Palestinian child on Tuesday, at the entrance to Al-Fawwar camp, south of the occupied West Bank city of Hebron (Al-Khalil), the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

WAFA correspondent said that Israeli occupation forces opened fire at Waseem Mohammad Nassar, 15, at the entrance to Al-Fawwar, injuring him in the leg, before detaining him.

2023 has been the most violent in the occupied West Bank since 2005, according to UN estimates.

Israeli occupation forces killed nearly 250 Palestinians since January in the occupied West Bank and Gaza.

(PC, WAFA)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*