By Palestine Chronicle Staff

As Israel’s genocidal assault on Gaza deepens, fierce battles erupt in Khan Yunis and resistance forces intensify their response across the enclave.

Heavy fighting erupted early Friday in northern Khan Yunis, southern Gaza, during what Israeli media described as a “security incident” involving intense confrontations with Palestinian resistance forces.

According to Al-Jazeera, Israeli helicopters were deployed to the area following the incident, as fighter jets began bombing the vicinity and artillery shelling targeted both central and northern Khan Yunis.

Israeli media confirmed that a helicopter launched two missiles toward targets in the city center amid ongoing gunfire.

Meanwhile, the Home Front Command reported that air raid sirens were activated across the Gaza Strip, signaling continued Israeli bombardment.

On the same day, the Israeli army confirmed the death of a soldier in northern Gaza, claiming he was killed in an “operational incident” after two engineering vehicles collided.

However, Palestinian resistance factions said they had targeted occupation forces and destroyed military vehicles in Khan Yunis, part of a broader effort to confront Israel’s ground invasions in both the north and south of the besieged enclave.

According to Israeli Army Radio, 30 Israeli officers and soldiers have been killed in Gaza since the latest phase of the war resumed on March 18—21 of them reportedly by explosive devices planted by resistance fighters.

In recent weeks, resistance groups have increased the publication of video footage showing direct confrontations, ambushes, and the destruction of Israeli military equipment across the Strip.

These developments unfold amid a genocidal war waged by Israel against the Gaza Strip—backed, armed, and politically shielded by the United States.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel’s military campaign has killed over 38,000 Palestinians, the vast majority of them women and children, and wounded more than 87,000 others.

Entire neighborhoods have been flattened, hospitals destroyed, and hundreds of thousands of Palestinians forcibly displaced. Famine is imminent in the north, and no area of the Strip has been spared from attack.

(PC, AJA)