GAZA LIVE BLOG: Israeli Boats Shell Deir Al-Balah, Khan Younis | Massacre in Nuseirat | Battles in Bureij | Resistance Continues – DAY 85

On the 85th day of its war on Gaza, Israel escalated its shelling of the coastal region from the sea, targeting Deir al-Balah and Khan Yunis in central and southern Gaza respectively. More massacres were carried out in Bureij, Maghazi, and Nuseirat, while fierce battles continued in central Gaza, and throughout the Strip. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 21,507 Palestinians have been killed, and 55,915 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

Saturday, December 30, 11:00 am

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: Our fighters blew up a Merkava tank with a shock device, and completely destroyed a troop carrier with an Al-Yassin 105 shell north of the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Another tank, “Al-Yassin 105”, was also targeted north of the Bureij camp, and it was confirmed that mortar shells targeted Israeli army crowds in the areas of the incursion into the Gaza Strip.

WSJ: The war on the Gaza Strip left destruction comparable to the most destructive campaign in modern history, confirming that Israel dropped 29,000 bombs that destroyed approximately 70% of the homes in the Strip.

Saturday, December 30, 10:00 am

AL-JAZEERA: Clashes with heavy machine guns occurred between the Palestinian resistance and the occupation forces in the Bureij camp.

ISRAELI CHANNEL 12: The Israeli army is concerned about the lack of political movement that justifies the continuation of the war in the Gaza Strip, or defines the objectives of the fighting in the near future.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: Our fighters are engaged in fierce clashes with the occupation forces in the areas of advance north and east of the city of Khan Yunis. It is estimated that about 30,000 Israeli soldiers are currently fighting in Khan Yunis.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation aircraft launched a series of violent raids on the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, and Israel has also been targeting the vicinity of Nasser Hospital.

GAZA MUNICIPALITY: UNICEF did not deliver the fuel it promised in the truce.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation tanks bombed the center of Jabaliya camp in the northern Gaza Strip and they are facing strong resistance from Palestinian Resistance fighters.

PALESTINE CHRONICLE CORRESPONDENT: Israeli forces are firing heavy fire and artillery shells east of the Rafah crossing in the southern Gaza Strip, amid the Israeli army’s attempts to control the Philadelphi Route.

AL-JAZEERA: Fishing movement stopped in Gaza Port after the occupation forces destroyed most of the fishing boats.

Saturday, December 30, 08:40 am

WHO: The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned of the increasing risk of infectious diseases in the Gaza Strip, with the people of the Gaza Strip displaced in large numbers towards the south of the Strip, and some families forced to flee more than once.

AL-JAZEERA:

Renewal of violent clashes and artillery shelling from Israeli tanks east of Al-Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. Israeli boats fired artillery shells heavily on the beaches of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip and Khan Yunis in the south.

