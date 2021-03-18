Israeli Soldiers Assault Palestinian Family during West Bank Raid

Israeli soldiers today assaulted an entire Palestinian family during a search-and-arrest operation in the town of Beit Ummar in southern West Bank, as they detained at least seven Palestinians throughout the occupied territories, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

The Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS) said the Israeli occupation forces detained at least seven Palestinians from Jenin, Ramallah, Jerusalem, and Hebron districts.

Mohammad Awad, a local activist, reported that Israeli soldiers raided several Palestinian homes in Beit Ummar, near Hebron (Al-Khalil), to arrest activists. During one of these raids – at the home of the Abu Mariah family – the soldiers assaulted a man, his 50-year-old wife, and two 27 and 21-years-old daughters.

Two sons of the same family are in Israeli prisons for their resistance to the occupation.

Awad added that the soldiers detained two men in Beit Ummar, while a third man was detained in Hebron city.

IOF launches a wide campaign of raids and arrests in West Bankhttps://t.co/D8GtON0LL6 — 🇵🇸Γιώργος Θαλάσσης🇵🇸Prince Merlin😘Snow White (@PhoenixMerlin1) March 17, 2021

One 20-years-old Palestinian was detained during an army raid of his family home in Yabad town, in the Jenin district, according to Palestinian security sources.

Another, 21 years of age, was detained in an army raid of Jalazone refugee camp near Ramallah. Palestinian security sources said the Israeli soldiers ransacked his house during the raid.

In the Jerusalem district, Israeli occupation forces detained one person at Qalandia refugee camp and another at Hizma village after raiding and searching their families’ homes, reported WAFA correspondent.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)