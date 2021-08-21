Palestinian Teenager Injured from Ordnance Left behind in Gaza

Israeli warplanes attacked hundreds of 'targets' in the Gaza Strip. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

A Palestinian teenager sustained moderate injuries today after an explosive device, left behind by the Israeli occupation army, exploded to the east of Gaza City, according to Palestinian security sources.

A 17-year-old teenager was injured when an Israeli explosive device exploded in the neighborhood of Shejaeya, east of Gaza City, and was rushed to Shifa Medical Center for treatment, where his condition was described as moderate.

According to the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor (Euro-Med Monitor), one out of ten children in the Gaza Strip currently suffers some form of conflict-related trauma after the Israeli military attack ended on May 21.

In addition to more than 260 martyrs claimed by the aggression, including entire families, hundreds were injured, thousands of homes were completely and partially destroyed, and drastic damage to the economy and infrastructure was done during the 11-day aggression.

(The Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

