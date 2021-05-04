Israeli Forces Attack, Detain Palestinian Family Members in East Jerusalem

Israeli police Tuesday overnight rounded up four members of the Abu Asab family after breaking into their house in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Issawiya, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

As they descended upon the house, the sizable police force beat up the family members, inflicting bruises and cuts across their bodies, especially in the head and face before arresting them, as confirmed by the Wadi Hilweh Information Center.

This is what happened to the Palestinian young men of Abu Asab family for attempting to defend their house against Israeli forces that broke into the house in Issawiya neighbourhood last night.

The young men were viciously attacked and arrested! #Jerusalem pic.twitter.com/gW99w3w5uJ — Huda Fadil 🇵🇸 #Gaza (@HudaFadil2) May 4, 2021

Police detained another Palestinian after storming his family house in the same neighborhood.

Israeli forces detained at least 13 Palestinians from various parts of the West Bank.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)