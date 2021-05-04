Israeli Forces Attack, Detain Palestinian Family Members in East Jerusalem

Israeli courts ruled to uphold eviction of 87 Palestinians in East Jerusalem. (Photo: via ActiveStills.org)

Israeli police Tuesday overnight rounded up four members of the Abu Asab family after breaking into their house in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Issawiya, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

As they descended upon the house, the sizable police force beat up the family members, inflicting bruises and cuts across their bodies, especially in the head and face before arresting them, as confirmed by the Wadi Hilweh Information Center.

Police detained another Palestinian after storming his family house in the same neighborhood.

Israeli forces detained at least 13 Palestinians from various parts of the West Bank.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

