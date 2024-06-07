245 Days of Genocide – Israeli Airstrikes, Artillery Kill More Civilians in Gaza

In the last few hours, a series of Israeli airstrikes and artillery attacks have targeted various areas of the Gaza Strip, resulting in the deaths of multiple civilians and injuries to others.

Medical sources at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah reported on Friday that two citizens were killed this morning following an Israeli airstrike on the Abu Houli area of the city.

Separately, a Palestinian was killed and others injured when Israeli occupation forces fired shells and bullets at areas west of Rafah in southern Gaza.

At Al-Awda Hospital in the Nusseirat refugee camp, medical personnel confirmed that two Palestinians were killed and others injured after an Israeli strike targeted a civilian vehicle in the camp.

In another incident, one civilian was killed and others injured in an Israeli air raid on the town of Al-Zawaida in central Gaza, with casualties being transported to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two Palestinians were killed and others were injured by Israeli occupation forces' fire west of the city of Rafah. AL-JAZEERA: A number of Palestinians were injured when the Israeli occupation forces opened fire on the fishermen's port, west of Rafah.… pic.twitter.com/HPlnCYgnIx — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 7, 2024

Overnight, six members of the Al-Maghari family were killed in an Israeli airstrike on their home in the Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza.

Artillery shelling also struck areas west of Al-Za’fran Mosque and near the Youth Stadium in Maghazi, as well as homes east of Bureij refugee camp and the city of Deir al-Balah, and north of Nuseirat refugee camp. The attacks ignited a fire near Abu Roos roundabout in Bureij.

More casualties were reported at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital following the bombing of a house belonging to the Issa family near Bisan Medical Center in Bureij. Heavy artillery fire from Israeli forces also hit areas east of the camp, coinciding with intense airstrikes on nearby Nuseirat camp.

Additionally, two civilians were killed and others injured in an Israeli airstrike on the Ashram family’s home near Al-Salam Mosque in the Sabra neighborhood of Gaza City, according to medical sources at Al-Ahli Arab Hospital.

Israeli artillery targeted homes in various neighborhoods of Gaza City, including Tel al-Hawa, Sheikh Ajlin, Al-Zaytoun, and Sabra, accompanied by gunfire from military vehicles stationed south of the city.

Israeli naval forces also fired several shells at homes near the fishermen’s port and the coast of Sheikh Ajlin, west of Gaza City.

In southern Gaza, artillery shelling hit the eastern areas of Al-Qarara, north of Khan Yunis, while airstrikes targeted the Ariba area north of Rafah and Al-Sultan neighborhood west of the city.

Gaza Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 36,654 Palestinians have been killed, and 83,309 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(WAFA, PC)