‘Israelis Set a Dog on Me’ – Video Shows Army Unleashing Dog on Elderly Palestinian Woman

Israeli forces unleashed a dog on an elderly woman in her home in the Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip a few weeks ago, according to exclusive footage shared by the Al-Jazeera news channel.

“I refused to be forced out of my house, nor will I abandon my home. So the Israelis set a dog on me,” Dawlat Abdullah Al Tanani, 66, told Al-Jazeera.

She said the dog “bit me while I was sleeping in my bed. It dragged me, and this dog pulled me all the way to the entrance door.”

In the footage, from a camera mounted on the army dog, aired on Wednesday the woman is seen being brutally attacked by the animal.

Al Tanani said she had “a serious injury” from the attack, adding “There are no hospitals or anything to treat my injury. My hand is still untreated.”

Documented Cases

The Geneva-based Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor has documented Israeli dogs “mauling dozens of elderly people and children, some fatally,” the organization said on X.

In a recent report, the organization shared testimony from a freed detainee who said prisoners endured “severe physical and psychological abuse every day, including beatings and taunts, as well as attacks by dogs, threats, and electric shocks.”

In March, a UNRWA report was circulated internally at the UN, documenting testimony from freed Palestinian detainees including physical beatings, attacks by dogs, and widespread sexual assault, according to the Guardian newspaper.

Some Palestinians reported that while “in an off-site location”, they were “forced into cages and attacked by dogs, with some individuals including a child exhibiting dog bite wounds on release.”

Ongoing Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 37,718 Palestinians have been killed, and 86,337 wounded. Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

