WATCH: Israeli Forces Kill 4 Palestinians, Wound over 40 in Jenin

Four Palestinians were killed and 44 others were injured Wednesday morning, in an Israeli army assault on the Jenin refugee camp, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Palestinian security sources told WAFA that a large army force raided Jenin and its refugee camp this morning, firing in all directions and shooting tear gas canisters.

The moment when Palestinians in Jenin camp pulled out two dead bodies from the house that was bombed by the lsraeli occupation forces earlier today. pic.twitter.com/OXP9PRYKWf — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) September 28, 2022

The Ministry of Health confirmed that four Palestinians were killed, and identified them as Ahmed Alawana, Abdul Rahman Khazem, Mohammed Alouna, and Mohammad Abu Naaseh.

Israeli forces have raided Jenin refugee camp, targeting a house by an anti-tank projectile, armed confrontations underway and at least two Palestinians wounded, according to local sources…

It’s that kind of morning 🙄 pic.twitter.com/nRIvQV7Elh — Rania Zabaneh (@RZabaneh) September 28, 2022

Khazem was the brother of Raad, who was killed by Israeli forces last April, following an attack in Tel Aviv.

Israeli forces surrounded the house of Khazem0s family and bombed it with an anti-armor missile.

Fear and panic among #Palestinian #children and teachers as #Israeli occupation forces attack a kindergarten in #Jenin. 📽 via Eye on Palestine pic.twitter.com/PFSzAtL95s — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) September 28, 2022

Many of the wounded in the attack were shot by live bullets and are in critical condition at Jenin hospitals, said the Ministry.

A general commercial strike was called in most West Bank cities in mourning of the dead and in protest against the Israeli carnage in Jenin this morning.

