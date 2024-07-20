JD Vance: Trump’s Vice President Pick and His Contradictory Pro-Israel Position

By Robert Inlakesh

Positioning himself as an “America first” politician, the Republican Senator for Ohio JD Vance was once a “never Trumper”, turned die-hard backer of his new boss.

While presenting himself as critical of US foreign policy, opposing the disastrous Iraq War and military aid to Ukraine, he transforms into a hawkish Zionist when addressing the topic of Israel.

The Republican National Convention (RNC) has been an interestingly pro-Israel and cultishly obsessive over the Party’s Presidential nominee Donald Trump.

Matthew Brooks, CEO of the Republican Jewish Coalition, received loud cheers from the crowds, after starting off his speech by declaring “Let me hear you cheer if you support Israel!”, which was noted as strange for an “America first” crowd to be dedicating an entire speech, not to American Jews, but instead to a foreign entity.

At the beginning of the RNC, Trump also announced on Truthsocial that his running mate was going to be JD Vance, who immediately took to warmongering with Iran and advocating a direct US attack.

Not surprisingly, Israel Lobby groups were some of the top financial contributors to JD Vance’s 2022 election campaign for his current position as senator. Right out of the gate making statements about the “need to enable the Israelis and the Sunni Arab States to work together and actually provide a counterbalance to Iran”, after advocating that “we [the US] need to do something with Iran—but not these weak little bombing runs. If you’re going to punch the Iranians, you punch them hard.”

Known as a flip-flopper careerist, it appears that Vance understands well that Donald Trump’s top campaign financier is Israel’s richest billionaire, Miriam Adelson, and that the pro-Israeli Lobby is backing the Republican Party nominee in order to secure he will be an Israel first candidate, despite his rhetoric about putting the US first.

Interestingly, Vance once compared Trump to Hitler, a position he has evidently now retracted, which provides some context as to how he can present arguments against sending aid to Ukraine and discussing how it is a drain of tax-payer dollars, while supporting unconditional aid the top all time receiver of US aid, Israel.

Unfortunately, the cultish following that Donald Trump has built, has rendered much of his supporters incapable of seeing the contradictions in his campaign promises and those of VP hopeful JD Vance.

While Vance has said that “I served my country honorably, and I saw when I went to Iraq that I had been lied to,” adding that “the promises of the foreign policy establishment of this country were a complete joke”, he now supports an even more catastrophic war with Iran.

Unlike the 2003 invasion of Iraq, which was cheered on by the Israelis and Zionist neoConservatives, a war on Iran will result in a regional conflagration that could eliminate tens of thousands of American soldiers, sending them home in body bags and serving a disastrous blow to US dominance in West Asia.

Vance argues that US President Joe Biden has made things worse in prolonging the war in Gaza and preventing the Israelis from being able to “actually take out Hamas”, while calling on Tel Aviv to finish the war quickly.

Notably, Biden has put almost no restrictions on the Israelis and continually lied for them to promote the war, given them cover at the United Nations and elsewhere diplomatically, in addition to continually supplying them weapons and other forms of aid.

In the likely event that we see a Trump-Vance administration elected later this year, there can be no doubt that they will pursue further normalization deals between Arab dictatorships and Israel, while working to destroy the Palestinian cause for Statehood.

The focus will also be placed upon escalating tensions throughout West Asia, specifically looking to continue the same policy that the Biden administration has pursued of attempting to pit an Israeli-Arab regime alliance against Iran.

(The Palestine Chronicle)