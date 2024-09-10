GAZA LIVE BLOG: ‘Shameful Massacre’ in Mawasi | Ceasefire Deal ‘Blown Up’ | US Drone Shot Down – Day 340

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The director of the Gaza government media office said that the occupation army committed a shameful massacre in Khan Yunis. So far, the civil defense has been able to retrieve 40 bodies and 60 wounded while the research continues. The Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid said that while a ceasefire deal was still possible in July, it has now been “blown up”. The Ansarallah in Yemen announced they shot down two US drones in 72 hours. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 41,020 Palestinians have been killed, and 94,925 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Tuesday, September 10, 7:00 pm (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was injured in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a residential apartment in Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.

WHO DIRECTOR: Today’s deadly raids in Khan Younis once again demonstrate the urgent need for a ceasefire. No vaccine or medicine can help the people of Gaza if they are being killed and living in horrific conditions.

NETANYAHU’S OFFICE: The Hague prosecutor’s comparison of Netanyahu and Gallant on the one hand and Sinwar on the other hand is “anti-Semitic and shameful.”

Strongly condemn today’s deadly airstrikes by Israel in Khan Younis where displaced people were sheltering.

I underline that IHL must be upheld at all times.

Nowhere is safe in #Gaza. This horrific war must end.

Tuesday, September 10, 6:00 pm (GMT+2)

UNRWA OFFICIAL: Killing and destruction in Gaza is unparalleled in modern history.

ISRAELI ARMY: A colonel was moderately injured when a tunnel opening collapsed in the central Gaza Strip.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court requested the issuance of urgent arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant due to violations in the Gaza Strip.

JOHN KIRBY: The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court requested the issuance of urgent arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Galant due to violations in the Gaza Strip.

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: 45 rockets were fired in the last hour at the border towns with Lebanon.

Tuesday, September 10, 5:00 pm (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: 30 rockets were launched from southern Lebanon towards the Upper Galilee in northern Israel.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The body of a Palestinian arrived at Thabet Thabet Hospital after being shot by the occupation forces in Tulkarm.

GALLANT: The Israeli government has decided to move the center of gravity to the northern front with Lebanon as the military objectives in the Gaza Strip are close to being completed.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli shelling targeted the Israeli positions of Zabadin and Samaka in the occupied Shebaa Farms and Kfar Shuba Hills in southern Lebanon.

NORWEGIAN FM: I condemn the Israeli raid on a safe area in Khan Younis and all parties are obligated to protect civilians.

Tuesday, September 10, 4:00 pm (GMT+2)

OSAMA HAMDAN: Israel’s aggression threatens not only the Palestinians but also Arab national security.

AL-JAZEERA: Renewed clashes and explosions were reported in Tulkarm camp during the occupation army’s storming of the camp.

BLINKEN: More than 90% of the issues for a ceasefire in Gaza have been agreed upon, and there are a few difficult but solvable issues remaining.

BRITISH FOREIGN SECRETARY: What happened in Khan Yunis in Gaza was shocking and confirms the importance of a ceasefire.

Tuesday, September 10, 3:00 pm (GMT+2)

LEBANESE HEALTH MINISTRY: Six people were injured when an Israeli drone fired missiles at a building in Nabatieh, southern Lebanon.

UNRWA: Efforts to dismantle the organization are a threat to the Palestinians.

Tuesday, September 10, 2:00 pm (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli special forces stormed Tulkarm camp.

GUARDIAN: The Australian Foreign Minister said his country supports Britain’s decision to restrict arms sales to Israel.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 41,020 Palestinians have been killed, and 94,925 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

EUROMED MONITOR: Israel has intensified the use of drones against civilians.

Tuesday, September 10, 1:00 pm (GMT+2)

GALLANT: Reaching an agreement is a strategic opportunity to change the security situation on all fronts.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH (citing US official): If Israel goes to war in Lebanon, there will be no homes to return to.

LEBANESE HEALTH MINISTRY: One person was killed and two others were injured as a result of an Israeli drone strike in the western Bekaa region in the east of the country.

AL-JAZEERA: Five Palestinians were killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a house in the Qizan al-Najjar area, south of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A person was killed by Israeli drone fire that targeted Palestinians in the Zeitoun neighborhood, south of Gaza City.

AL-JAZEERA: Two people were killed in an Israeli bombardment that targeted Palestinians in the Shejaiyya neighborhood east of Gaza City.

How many more massacres before we say enough?

Tuesday, September 10, 12:00 pm (GMT+2)

EURO-MED MONITOR: The occupation used 3 American bombs to bomb Al-Mawasi.

YEMENI MEDIA: Dead and wounded in US-British raid on Taiz.

IZZAT AL-RISHQ: Kirby’s claim that Hamas is the main obstacle to a ceasefire is a blatant alignment with the Israeli position.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: Silence over the occupation’s actions exposes more civilians to death. Indonesian hospital will stop services after 24 hours if it does not receive fuel.

ISLAMIC JIHAD: Al-Mawasi massacre is a war crime for which Washington bears responsibility.

Tuesday, September 10, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: The occupation bombed the Mawasi area of ​​Khan Yunis with highly explosive missiles. The bombing left 3 craters about 10 meters deep.

LAPID: A deal could have been struck last July, but it was “blown up, and our negotiators cannot deny that.”

ISRAELI PRESIDENT: The price will be more painful if we do not return the kidnapped.

ANSARALLAH: We succeeded in shooting down an American MQ-9 drone. This is the second American drone shot down by our forces within 72 hours.

The moments that followed the horrific Israeli massacre in the Al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Yunis.

HUMAN RIGHTS WATCH: The Israeli military’s use of AI technologies in Gaza raises serious ethical and legal concerns. Committing serious violations such as indiscriminate attacks on civilians constitutes war crimes.

Tuesday, September 10, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: 5 people were killed as a result of Israeli shelling targeting Palestinians in Al-Shawa Square, east of Gaza City.

Tuesday, September 10, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation forces stormed the Ras Khamis neighborhood in the Shuafat camp in occupied Jerusalem.

Tuesday, September 10, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Three people were killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombardment that targeted Palestinians in Al-Shawa Square, east of Gaza City.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation forces arrested three Palestinians, including a woman, after raiding their homes in the Deheishe refugee camp in Bethlehem.

Search operations continue at the site of the deadly Israeli massacre in al-Mawasi, west of Khan Yunis following the Israeli massacre on Monday night.

Tuesday, September 10, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: Israeli artillery attacked the Naqoura area in southern Lebanon.

DIRECTOR GENERAL OF GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE: The occupation army commits a shameful massacre in Khan Yunis. More than 40 martyrs and more than 60 wounded in the massacre so far.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli artillery shelling targeted the north of the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

Tuesday, September 10, 06:00 am (GMT+2)

GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: It has so far been able to retrieve 40 bodies and 60 wounded from the site of the Al-Mawasi massacre in Khan Yunis, south of the Strip.

PPC: The occupation arrested 134 Palestinians during its recent campaign in the West Bank.

6-year-old Eileen Muammar was killed in the Israeli massacre in al-Mawasi when Israeli airstrikes targeted tents of displaced Palestinians with heavy missiles.

Tuesday, September 10, 03:45 am (GMT+2)

HAMAS:

A new horrific massacre committed by the Zionist occupation army in Mawasi Khan Yunis by targeting the tents of displaced people with rockets. The massacre committed by the occupation army in Khan Yunis led to the death of dozens of civilian martyrs, most of them women and children. The claims of the fascist occupation army that there were elements of the Resistance at the site of the attack is a blatant lie. This brutal targeting of unarmed civilians, including women, children and the elderly, is an affirmation of the Nazi occupation government’s continuation of the war of extermination. The international community, the United Nations and all institutions are called upon to abandon its silence and assume their responsibility to stop this Israeli holocaust in Gaza.

