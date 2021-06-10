Jerusalem: Israeli Forces Attack Sit-in against Expulsion of Palestinian Families

Israeli police attacked today a sit-in held in front of the Israeli Central Court in occupied Jerusalem city in solidarity with two Palestinian families who are threatened with forcible expulsion from their homes in Silwan’s Batn al-Hawa area for the benefit of illegal settlers.

WAFA correspondent said Israeli forces violently suppressed the sit-in which was held in front of Israel’s central court, where a hearing was held to look into the case of Salem Ghaith and Jawad Abu Nab families, who are one the hundreds of families threatened with the forcible expulsion from their homes from the occupied East Jerusalem neighborhoods of Silwan and Sheikh Jarrah for the benefit of Israeli settlers.

The police detained three protesters who were identified as Basel al-Dweik, Adel al-Silwadi, and Nitham Abu Ramooz, after severely beating them up.

The human rights organization, Al-Haq, said in a statement:

“Despite the fact that East Jerusalem is occupied and illegally annexed and the majority of the population in East Jerusalem are Palestinians and that Israeli settlers reside illegally in occupied East Jerusalem, Israeli zoning laws have allocated 35 percent of the land area for the construction of illegal settlement by Israeli settlers, and 52 percent of East Jerusalem has been allocated as ‘green areas’ and ‘unplanned areas’ in which construction is prohibited.”

