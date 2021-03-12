Jewish Settlers Open Fire at Two Palestinian Children in Masafer Yatta

Jewish settlers opened fire at two Palestinian children near the town of Yatta in the southern West Bank, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Rateb Jabour, the coordinator of the Wall and Colonization Resistance Commission in Hebron, told WAFA that armed settlers opened gunfire towards two children from the Hrezat family while they were grazing sheep in the area of Masafer Yatta.

The two children, said to be 12 and 13 years old respectively, survived the attack and were able to leave to a safe haven.

In the meantime, Israeli occupation forces raided the village of Karmel, one of the hamlets of Masafer Yatta area, and stormed and searched the homes of local Palestinian residents, wreaking havoc behind.

The area of Masafer Yatta, a collection of about 19 nomadic Bedouin hamlets, has been a frequent target of almost daily assaults by the Israeli military and settlers, who wish to empty the area of its indigenous population for settlement expansion purposes.

Almost every day, attacks by the Israeli occupation forces or settlers on Palestinians are reported in the area.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)