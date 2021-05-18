Palestinian Killed, Dozens Wounded in West Bank Protests

May 18, 2021 Blog, News
One Palestinian was killed as Israeli forces brutally suppressed protests in the West Bank. (Photo: Video Grab)

A Palestinian youth succumbed to critical wounds he sustained earlier today as Israeli forces violently attacked Palestinians protesting the ongoing Israeli aggression and attacks near the Beit El Israeli military checkpoint, near the northern entrance of al-Bireh city.

Israeli forces attacked protesters with live and rubber-coated steel bullets and tear gas canisters, shooting and critically injuring a 25-year-old youth in the chest. At least 50 Palestinians were wounded and dozens of others suffocated during the confrontations.

Mohammed Ishaaq Hamid, 25, arrived at the Ramallah Complex Hospital with severally critical wounds, where he succumbed to his wounds shortly after, according to the ministry of health.

Israeli forces also directly targeted a Palestinian ambulance with live fire.

National and Islamic Forces, a coalition of the major Palestinian factions, called upon Palestinians to take part in mass rallies throughout the occupied Palestinian territories to protest against the ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza and on Arab Palestinians in Arab towns inside Israel and in occupied Jerusalem.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.