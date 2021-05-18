Palestinian Killed, Dozens Wounded in West Bank Protests

A Palestinian youth succumbed to critical wounds he sustained earlier today as Israeli forces violently attacked Palestinians protesting the ongoing Israeli aggression and attacks near the Beit El Israeli military checkpoint, near the northern entrance of al-Bireh city.

Israeli forces attacked protesters with live and rubber-coated steel bullets and tear gas canisters, shooting and critically injuring a 25-year-old youth in the chest. At least 50 Palestinians were wounded and dozens of others suffocated during the confrontations.

Palestinians are on strike in the occupied West Bank, East Jerusalem and in Israeli towns to protest Israel's attacks on Gaza and "against the apartheid regime." Israel's airstrikes have killed over 200 Palestinians, including at least 61 children.#StrikeForPalestine pic.twitter.com/2UasVrtagQ — AJ+ (@ajplus) May 18, 2021

Mohammed Ishaaq Hamid, 25, arrived at the Ramallah Complex Hospital with severally critical wounds, where he succumbed to his wounds shortly after, according to the ministry of health.

Israeli forces also directly targeted a Palestinian ambulance with live fire.

General strike in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and inside Israel proper in support of Gaza. Pics from E Jslm, Ramallah and Haifa pic.twitter.com/h04et5fxBH — Dalia Hatuqa (@DaliaHatuqa) May 18, 2021

National and Islamic Forces, a coalition of the major Palestinian factions, called upon Palestinians to take part in mass rallies throughout the occupied Palestinian territories to protest against the ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza and on Arab Palestinians in Arab towns inside Israel and in occupied Jerusalem.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)