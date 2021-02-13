Jewish Settlers Desecrate Muslim Cemetery below Old City Wall in Jerusalem

A group of Jewish settlers today trespassed and desecrated a Muslim cemetery located just below Jerusalem’s old city wall, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Munther Siam, A member of the committee in charge of Muslim cemeteries in Jerusalem, told WAFA that the Israelis first walked through the Muslim cemetery known as Bab al-Rahma cemetery, under police protection, before reaching Lions’ Gate, one of the gates to the old city located near the cemetery, where they performed Jewish rituals.

Jewish settlers defile Bab al-Rahma cemetery near Aqsa https://t.co/bbSxweXcTw — Joe Catron 🇵🇸 #ICC4Israel (@jncatron) February 13, 2021

Ahmad Sumrein, a spokesman for the committee, told WAFA that residents of Silwan, a neighborhood of East Jerusalem where the cemetery is located and where the neighborhood’s dead are buried, confronted the Jewish fanatics and forced them to leave the cemetery.

This is not the first time Jewish settlers trespass on the cemetery and they previously held a party there, he said.

Zionist extremist performs Talmudic rituals over Muslim graves in Bab al-Rahma cemetery.#We_SupportPalestine pic.twitter.com/g7a7CsCOun — Saleem🇵🇰 (@hamzhani1) August 19, 2020

The cemetery is located below the close Bab al-Rahma gate that leads to the walled-in Al-Haram Al-Sharif compound, the third holiest site in Islam that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque and the golden Dome of the Rock, as well as other Muslim mosques and antiquities buildings.

Jewish settlers often gather near the gate, but from inside the wall, where they sometimes hold rituals in violation of standing rules that prevent non-Muslims from holding any religious rituals inside or near the Muslim holy place.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)