Jewish Settlers Attack Palestinian Homes in Nablus

Armed Jewish settlers, escorted by Israeli soldiers, attack Palestinian homes in the West Bank. (Photo: Video Grab)

Extremist Jewish settlers yesterday attacked Palestinian homes in the occupied Nablus’ southern town of Qusra.

The Palestinian official who monitors Israeli settlement activities in the northern West Bank, Ghassan Douglas, said in a statement that a “number of settlers, under the protection of security forces, attacked houses in the southern area of the village,” adding that locals were able “to fend off their attack.”

He pointed out that protests erupted after occupation forces stormed the used ammunition and tear gas to disperse the crowds.

Occupation forces also arrested 19 Palestinians from across the West Bank.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

